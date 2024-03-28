Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lululemon: Price Pullback Gives Another Chance To Buy

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
214 Followers

Summary

  • Lululemon's post-earnings selloff is seen as an overreaction, providing investors with an opportunity to buy the stock.
  • LULU is expected to continue rolling out stores into new and existing markets, which is a key lever for growth.
  • LULU also has a great opportunity to increase their brand awareness which will boost sales across channels and geographies.

Lululemon store

Robert Way

In the final two months of 2023, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) surged more than 25%, from $393 to over $500. Before last week’s 4Q23 earnings release by the company, the stock was down 6% year to date but are now more than 20% below the

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
214 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
LLL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News