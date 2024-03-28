da-kuk

SentinelOne's (NYSE:S) stock had a strong end to 2023 on the back of robust growth in a depressed demand environment and increased investor risk appetite. Expanded cloud security capabilities and a platform that appeals to MSSPs should also support growth going forward. SentinelOne's valuation leaves room for error, but there are still genuine risks to the company and stock.

SentinelOne's growth continues to decelerate, which isn't looked upon favorably by investors at the moment, and while SentinelOne has made significant profitability improvements, the company's losses are still relatively large. Of primary concern is SentinelOne's weak performance relative to CrowdStrike, particularly in adjacent markets like data, identity and cloud. The last time I wrote about SentinelOne I suggested its net retention rate indicated that it was having trouble consolidating customer spend on its platform, and this still appears to be the case. SentinelOne's platform has a number of strengths, but it is still unclear whether the company will remain successful as the market consolidates.

Market Conditions

SentinelOne has stated that the macro environment remains challenging, with customers focusing on costs, conditions that are expected to persist going forward.

Despite this, the threat landscape continues to evolve, with attacks becoming more sophisticated and AI enabling an increase in volume. Legacy vendors and disjointed platforms are not equipped to handle this environment, providing next-gen vendors an opportunity to continue gaining market share.

While this should be supportive of SentinelOne’s platform, I would not expect a rebound in growth due to the company’s dependence on the endpoint protection market. Absent significant growth in areas like cloud security, identity and data I expect a continued moderation in growth given current hiring trends.

Figure 1: SentinelOne Revenue Growth and White-Collar Employment Growth (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne and The Federal Reserve)

Current conditions appear to be creating pressure on companies to try and maintain growth. SentinelOne has suggested that some larger vendors have inferior solutions and as a result are resorting to discounts and bundling. While this could reasonably be expected to create pricing pressure, this is something that SentinelOne hasn't remarked on. The company has stated that it continues to win a significant majority of competitive evaluations though.

SentinelOne Business Updates

SentinelOne's business is performing relatively well given the soft demand environment. This strength must be weighed against the size of the opportunity and the performance of larger companies like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) though.

In particular, there are a number of large opportunities adjacent to SentinelOne's core endpoint market and industry consolidation means that success is required across these markets. SentinelOne’s expansion into areas like data, cloud and identity is paying off, but the company appears to be significantly trailing CrowdStrike.

Limited data is available on this, but it is apparent from SentinelOne's growth rate and net retention rate. Data accounted for around 10% of SentinelOne’s quarterly ACV bookings in the fourth quarter, with demand being driven by customers seeking alternatives to legacy SIEM solutions.

Table 1: CrowdStrike ARR by Solution (source: Created by author using data from CrowdStrike)

Cloud security in particular appears to be an area where SentinelOne is lagging, which is likely the reason for its acquisition of PingSafe. PingSafe offers an agentless Cloud Security Posture Management solution which provides dynamic monitoring of multi-cloud workloads. This should pair well with SentinelOne's existing agent-based cloud workload protection solution.

CrowdStrike has long advocated for a combined agent and agentless approach, meaning this acquisition potentially puts SentinelOne on more equal footing. While agentless can provide more coverage and faster deployment, it is a compliance and reporting tool that cannot prevent breaches or help with remediation.

SentinelOne had earlier partnered with Wiz, a CSPM leader, to provide customers with more comprehensive cloud protection. SentinelOne ended its partnership with Wiz in 2023 due to execution issues. Wiz was also pursuing an acquisition of SentinelOne at the time, which could have been the real reason behind the termination of the relationship. The Wiz partnership was supposedly immaterial to SentinelOne's business when it was abandoned.

SentinelOne also recently acquired STRIDE, which adds to its automation capabilities. STRIDE is a security orchestration platform designed to reduce complexity and cost with a streamlined no-code approach. This potentially builds on SentinelOne's multi-tenancy and customizable role-based access controls to increase the appeal of the platform for MSSPs.

While MSSPs have historically been a strength for SentinelOne, CrowdStrike has increased its focus on SMBs in recent years and is making greater use of channel partners. CrowdStrike’s MSSP business grew triple digits YoY in the fourth quarter.

Financial Analysis

ARR increased 39% YoY in the fourth quarter to 724 million USD driven by new customer acquisitions and strong net expansion rates. Fourth quarter revenue was 174 million USD, up 38% YoY. While this is strong growth in the current environment, it looks soft next to CrowdStrike's comparable growth rate at far greater scale.

Revenue is expected to be approximately 181 million USD in Q1, a 36% YoY increase at the midpoint. SentinelOne expects to generate 812-818 million USD revenue in FY2025, representing approximately 31% growth at the midpoint. Guidance assumes ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and customer cost optimization efforts, meaning it could prove to be somewhat conservative. PingSafe and Stride have both been characterized as technology acquisitions and are expected to have limited impact on revenue or ARR in the short-term.

Figure 2: SentinelOne Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne)

The number of SentinelOne customers with ARR greater than 100,000 USD increased by more than 30% YoY. Growth in the company's customer count continues to moderate though, which will continue to be a drag on revenue growth going forward. SentinelOne is increasingly protecting customers through MSSPs, which means customer count is less reflective of the company's traction in the market.

SentinelOne's net retention rate was a healthy 115% in the fourth quarter. It has consistently been lower than CrowdStrike's net retention rate though, supporting the notion that SentinelOne's expansion into adjacent areas like identity, cloud and data is struggling.

CrowdStrike is seeing strong demand from SMBs, with Falcon Go resonating amongst these customers. CrowdStrike still needs to ramp its channel partners though. As CrowdStrike’s SMB focused initiatives ramp, the competitive pressure on SentinelOne’s business is likely to increase.

Figure 3: SentinelOne Customers (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne) Figure 4: SentinelOne Net Retention Rate (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne)

SentinelOne's gross profit margin continues to improve and is now within the company's long-term target range, driven by scale, platform unit economics and resilient pricing. There is room for further upside in areas like insourced infrastructure though, as demonstrated by CrowdStrike.

Figure 5: SentinelOne Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne)

Scale and cost control measures are also leading to rapid improvements in operating profitability. A significant portion of the improvement in profitability has been due to a lower R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue. The burden of sales and marketing expenses also continues to decline, which is highly positive given concerns over competition. General and administrative expenses remain high though and this is an area where SentinelOne needs to demonstrate improvement.

While SentinelOne's margins are improving, losses remain relatively large given the company's size and growth rate. SentinelOne is targeting positive free cash flow in FY25 which would be a step in the right direction.

Figure 6: SentinelOne Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne) Figure 7: SentinelOne Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

SentinelOne's valuation and growth rate make it one of the few SaaS companies that appears reasonably priced in a low growth, high interest rate environment. The company's growth is decelerating rapidly though and losses are still large. There are also doubts about SentinelOne's viability as an independent company as the market consolidates. SentinelOne needs to demonstrate greater growth in areas like cloud security, identity protection and SIEM to help allay these fears and recent acquisitions should help in this regard.