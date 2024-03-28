Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

8 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.04K Followers

Summary

  • A list of top stocks expected to raise dividends in the upcoming week, with increases averaging 8.4% and median 6.8%.
  • Companies included in the list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.
  • Comparison of historical returns of stocks to benchmark SCHD, with JPM being the top performer.
2024 economic concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have eight new dividend increases for you to start Q2 this week. The increases average 8.4% and median 6.8%. Read on for the complete lists!

As an investor utilizing a dividend-growth strategy, I always look forward to receiving dividends, especially increases. I

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
23.04K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYT--
The New York Times Company
CMCSA--
Comcast Corporation
CSCO--
Cisco Systems, Inc.
GL--
Globe Life Inc.
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News