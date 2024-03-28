8 Upcoming Dividend Increases

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I have eight new dividend increases for you to start Q2 this week. The increases average 8.4% and median 6.8%. Read on for the complete lists!

As an investor utilizing a dividend-growth strategy, I always look forward to receiving dividends, especially increases. I have observed that companies that regularly raise their dividend payouts perform significantly better than those that do not. I constantly monitor these companies and am happy to share my insights on upcoming dividend increases. I have compiled a list of top stocks expected to raise dividends in the upcoming week. You can confidently use this analysis to construct your portfolio and make timely purchases.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

In order to be included in this list, companies must have higher total yearly dividends. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the last day you can purchase shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have purchased the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is on a Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you need to have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 6 Challenger 2 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

Data was sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category New York Times Company (The) (NYT) 6 1.18 1-Apr-24 18.18% Challenger Comcast Corporation - Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) 16 2.88 2-Apr-24 6.90% Contender Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 14 3.21 3-Apr-24 2.56% Contender Globe Life Inc. (GL) 19 0.82 4-Apr-24 6.67% Contender JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 14 2.31 4-Apr-24 9.52% Contender Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital... (HASI) 6 5.93 4-Apr-24 5.06% Challenger Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 14 2.29 5-Apr-24 5.63% Contender Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 11 1.51 5-Apr-24 12.50% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NYT 0.11 0.13 18.18% CMCSA 0.29 0.31 6.90% CSCO 0.39 0.4 2.56% GL 0.225 0.24 6.67% JPM 1.05 1.15 9.52% HASI 0.395 0.415 5.06% DGX 0.71 0.75 5.63% SCVL 0.12 0.135 12.50% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NYT 44.06 34.79 49.87 49.57 27% Off Low 12% Off High CMCSA 43.08 35.19 47.11 23.25 22% Off Low 9% Off High CSCO 49.77 43.55 56.47 18.01 14% Off Low 12% Off High GL 116.61 101.62 132 14.4 15% Off Low 12% Off High JPM 199.52 123.68 200.48 15.91 61% Off Low 0% Off High HASI 28 13.04 29.46 37.96 115% Off Low 5% Off High DGX 131.09 118.27 146.23 15.23 11% Off Low 10% Off High SCVL 35.76 18.73 37.08 46.05 91% Off Low 4% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order so that investors can prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HASI 5.93 5.3 5.1 3.7 14.2 9.9 CSCO 3.21 2.7 2.7 3.9 11.8 7.1 CMCSA 2.88 7.6 8.2 4.4 11.3 7.3 JPM 2.31 1.3 4 10.3 11.5 12.7 DGX 2.29 7.3 8.1 7.4 8.8 9.7 SCVL 1.51 20.6 32.8 21.5 16.4 23.1 NYT 1.18 23.5 22.2 21.3 26.5 22.5 GL 0.82 7.6 6.3 7 4.8 7.8 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy revolves around identifying stocks that have a track record of consistently performing better than the market and increasing dividends. For the purpose of benchmarking, I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which has a remarkable history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven track record of growing dividends. If a stock fails to outperform the benchmark, I prefer to invest in the ETF. Based on this analysis, I have added several companies to my personal investment portfolio. Additionally, I use this analysis to make timely additional purchases for my portfolio.

I'm comparing SCHD to everyone on the list. The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. In my mind, it's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices tend to follow strong dividend growth over long periods of time. Below are the results.

Data by YCharts

To start the analysis, SCHD had a total return of 203%, firmly in the middle of the pack. JPM has been the top performer, with a 340% total return. Following JPM have been SCVL, HASI, and CSCO, with returns of 250%, 227%, and 209%, respectively.

After SCHD, NYT, DGX, GL, and CMCSA failed to match the index's returns.

Please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.