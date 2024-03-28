Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Vision Pro Could Be A Major Threat To Profitability

Mar. 28, 2024
Summary

  • Apple will be launching Vision Pro in China this year, and the company hopes the new product will become the next major revenue driver.
  • The bill of materials of Vision Pro is close to $1,550 according to third-party estimates, which do not include the massive R&D costs involved in building the technology.
  • Vision Pro will directly compete with Meta’s Quest, and it could find it difficult to expand the user base unless it offers a similar pricing range.
  • Meta has reported losses of close to $40 billion since 2020 in building its Reality Labs and Apple might end up spending a similar amount, causing near-term pressure on margins.
  • Even the most aggressive projections of Vision Pro forecast a modest revenue contribution from this segment, which will not change the current headwinds for Apple’s top line growth.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) management has announced that they will be launching Vision Pro in China this year. The company is facing significant challenges in China and has reported a major dip in revenue in

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

