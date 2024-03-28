Douglas Rissing

The M2 money stock has been declining now since the spring of 2022. The Federal Reserve has been in a quantitative tightening mode since March 2022.

This chart captures the picture of that decline.

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

A lot of people are concerned about this decline and what it might mean for the health of the economy in the near future.

But, take a look at the longer-term picture of the movement in the M2 money stock.

Over the past four years, the compound rate of growth of the M2 money stock, from February 2020 up through February 2024 is 8.0 percent.

This, of course, includes the declines that have taken place over the past two years.

The M2 money stock has increased, on average, 8.0 percent every year...a historically large sum.

One cannot look at the last part of the curve without taking into account the first part of what is shown in the chart.

In other words, there is plenty of money around.

Quantitative tightening may be taking off some of the "top" of the expansion, but it still is leaving a large amount of money around.

The 'money still around' is left over from the first four rounds of quantitative easing which took place in the 2010s and the first years of the 2020s.

The policy of quantitative easing was introduced in the 2010s. it was a part of the new Federal Reserve strategy developed by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Mr. Bernanke wanted more of the money created by the Federal Reserve to go into financial assets and not into the purchase of real goods and services. Mr. Bernanke wanted to generate a "wealth" effect that would impact consumer spending and not go directly into business investment or spending. The reason Mr. Bernanke wanted monetary policy to work in this way was to stimulate real economic growth for the economy, without much inflation.

Mr. Bernanke's new policy approach resulted in the economy growing at a compound rate of 2.2 percent annual growth from the Great Recession in 2007-2009 to the 2020 recession. Inflation was modest throughout this period. For the time period between these two recessions, inflation came in at a 2.3 percent compound annual rate.

Mr. Bernanke was very pleased with the result.

But, the important question that comes out of the quantitative easing connected with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is, "Where has all the money gone?"

Well, let's look at how the money seems to have been used over the past four years.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Well, the use of the M2 money stock to support the purchase of goods and services dropped substantially during the period and has not returned to the levels of the 2010s.

The conclusion is that the M2 money stock has been going elsewhere rather than just into the purchase of goods and services.

Some of the money generated by the Federal Reserve in the expansion of the M2 money stock has gone into the financial sphere, into the stock market, into the bond market, into commodities, and into real estate.

As I have written many times in other posts, this is exactly the result former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hoped to get from the new kind of monetary policy he initiated in the 2010s.

Bernanke wanted a lot of the money created by the Fed to go into the stock market rather than into the purchase of real goods and services. Mr. Bernanke wanted to create a wealth effect that would spur on consumers to spend more.

Mr. Bernanke's efforts have seemed to work very well.

Support for this comes from the data on the stock market.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The S&P 500 stock index has risen from 2,398.10 in the middle of March 2020 to the current level of 5,117.09 in the middle of March 2024.

The Federal Reserve has basically underwritten financial institutions and financial markets since early 2020. Through three rounds of quantitative easing during the 2010s, the Fed's actions also helped to stimulate a sustained increase in the stock market over the decade.

Since introduced in the 2010s, Mr. Bernanke's ideas about quantitative easing or quantitative tightening seem to work.

So, we see that happening here in the 2020s as the Federal Reserve not only went through its fourth round of quantitative easing to fight off the problems connected with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to go into a round of quantitative tightening to combat some of the inflation that developed as a result of some of the earlier monetary ease.

And, this is what the Federal Reserve is facing right now.

Plenty of money is still resting in the financial sector and has not spilled over into the purchase of goods and services.

The velocity of circulation has been increasing, as can be seen from the second chart above, but the M2 money stock has been backing off modestly from its expansion in the early 2020s.

Lots and lots of money has remained in the financial circuit and this has resulted in the stock market hitting more and more new historical highs.

But, there is sufficient money around to keep the real economy increasing at a relatively moderate rate.

However, we need to keep an eye on the M2 money stock velocity number.

If that measure continues to rise and continues to throw money into the real sector, then the Federal Reserve might face some very complicated conditions.

This concern is a part of the analysis that the Fed is going through as it examines whether or not the Fed should reduce the amount of quantitative tightening it is doing.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the Fed's policy, the performance of the economy, and many of the narratives going on in the world which could cause major disruptions.

Investors need to be cautious and keep their eyes open. The stock market is hitting new historic highs very often these days.

This is consistent with the picture I have drawn in this post.

Going forward, we will probably see the M2 money stock velocity of circulation increasing a bit more, but, the actions of the Federal Reserve will, I believe, sustain the money that is already working in the financial sector.

Questions relating to a possible recession coming from the Fed's quantitative tightening, I believe, can be dismissed for the near term.

The compound rate of growth of the M2 money stock over the past four years is 8.0 percent.

This should sustain the growth of the economy through the next year or so.