Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M2 Money Grew At Annual 8% Compound Rate Since March 2020

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.34K Followers

Summary

  • M2 money stock has been declining since spring 2022, but over the past four years it has shown a massive amount of growth.
  • Long-term growth of M2 money stock is historically large at a compound 8.0% annually, despite recent declines.
  • Money seems to have gone into the financial sector rather than into the purchase of real goods and services, and, as a consequence, its velocity of circulation has declined.
  • The velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock has risen modestly in recent months, but still remains at very low levels.
  • Whether or not the velocity of the money stock increases further is unknown.

Jerome Powell

Douglas Rissing

The M2 money stock has been declining now since the spring of 2022. The Federal Reserve has been in a quantitative tightening mode since March 2022.

This chart captures the picture of that decline.

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.34K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News