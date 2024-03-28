Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Resources Corporation (AREC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark LaVerghetta - VP of Corporate Finance and Communications
Kirk Taylor - CFO
Mark Jensen - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright
Mike Niehuser - Roth MKM
Steve Segal - KBB Asset Management
Kyle Gallagher - Merrill Lynch

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the American Resources Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark LaVerghetta

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of American Resources Corporation, I'd like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call and business update. We always welcome this opportunity to provide an update on our businesses and discuss our accomplishments we made over the past several months and how we are uniquely positioned within the end markets that we serve for our American Carbon, American Metals, and ReElement Technologies divisions.

On the call today is Mark Jensen, our CEO, Kirk Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Salve, our President. We will provide some prepared remarks today and then we'll go into some questions and answers. Before we kick it off, I'd like to remind everyone of our normal cautionary statement.

Certain statements discussed on today's call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking

