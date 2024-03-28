Viacheslav Peretiatko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of smart beds and sleep solutions. Founded in 1987, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and operates a network of retail stores across the United States.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number is fundamentally a quality business, with a developing brand and patents that should allow the company to maintain its market share and potentially grow it. The business, commercially, is headed in the correct direction, with its software offering having good potential.

This said, operational issues and changing industry conditions (competition and post-pandemic cyclical depression) mean the company will likely struggle in the medium-term. We believe it has limited scope to offset this, particularly as Management cannot lose focus of market share and deleveraging its balance sheet, somewhat hamstringing its options.

When layering in that its stock price appears overvalued, pricing in better margin improvement in the next 2 years, we have rated Sleep Number a sell. We are concerned that limited development in the coming quarters will contribute to a further sell-off.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Sleep Number's share price performance has been disappointing, albeit with considerable volatility, particularly in the upward direction. The business performed well during the post-pandemic period, as many have, falling back down to earth as its performance has normalized.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are Sleep Number's financial results.

Sleep Number's revenue has grown well during the last decade, with a CAGR of +7% and a linearity to time of 0.9, reflecting the consistency of this growth. Disappointingly, however, its profitability has struggled to follow suit, with EBITDA declining considerably since FY21.

Business Model

Sleep Number specializes in providing innovative sleep solutions centered around its smart beds and sleep-tracking technology. The company offers a range of mattresses, pillows, bedding accessories, and adjustable bases designed to enhance sleep quality and overall well-being.

Sleep Number's key offering is its adjustable smart mattresses, which allow users to customize their sleep experience by adjusting the firmness and support level of the mattress to their individual preferences. This customization feature appeals to consumers seeking personalized comfort and support, with the financial capabilities to invest in health.

Given the technological capabilities, the company operates in the premium segment, with certain pillowcases running up as high as several hundred dollars as an example. This said, it is operating within a newer segment in that its "premium" is not necessarily quality-based but technology-driven. Sleep Number is competing with the concept of traditional products rather than the incremental benefits to consumers from a better material or production.

Sleep Number has invested considerably in innovation to allow for comfort and customization (CAGR: +19% (exceeding revenue)), but also for the integration of advanced sleep tracking technologies, enabling users to monitor their sleep patterns, heart rate, breathing rate, and other metrics through the SleepIQ app. The company has over 800 patents in the sleep-related segment, a considerable premium to its peer group.

We believe this advantage will be fundamentally important to its long-term trajectory, albeit is yet to be wholly seen currently. The industry is still in its early phases of adoption globally despite the growth experienced in the US. As this industry takes further steps toward maturity, we believe many of the stragglers will fall away and differentiation will become far more important, with more clearly defined differences between brands. At this point, it appears difficult to bet against the business with the most patents.

The only concern we see is that while Sleep Number has the capabilities, it lacks the longstanding brand the likes of Tempur boast. We see this as more of a drag in the medium-term, although if these businesses can successfully utilize their brands to sell a comparable / slightly inferior product, Sleep Number could face issues with achieving long-term outperformance.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number primarily operates on a direct-to-consumer model, selling its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce channels, and direct sales representatives. This has the benefit of improving its unit economics by cutting out the middleman, and funding reinvestment in its capabilities. Further, the company's niche and premium nature lend well to a DTC model, as it allows Sleep Number to tailor its customer experience and support consumers with what could be a very large investment. A similar approach is taken operationally, with a vertically integrated supply-chain that allows Sleep Number to ensure quality and more easily incrementally improve capabilities.

Smart Sleeper

A major value driver in the long-term will be Sleep Number's "Smart Sleeper" offering (primarily through an app). The company has millions of current members, who are utilizing the service to cultivate a community, monitor their sleep statistics, educate themselves, and receive loyalty rewards.

We believe the growth drive will come from the development of smart features and digital services, which could support the generation of add-on revenue or even better, subscription revenue for "pro" features. This will contribute to an increase in the lifetime value of customers and further steady its YoY revenue generation.

Sleep Number

Strategy

Management's current strategy imperatives are:

Competing effectively to take market share - this involves more clearly conveying the affordability of its smart beds, optimizing marketing costs, and simplifying its buying experience.

Restoring margins - Reduction in headcount and material cost efficiencies.

Increasing cash flow to pay down debt - Utilizing near-term cash flows to reduce credit facility.

We believe Management's strategic goals are correct for its current development cycle, with reasonable objectives to achieve them. We see good scope for revenue growth through improving its communication with customers, as the luxury perception of this segment is likely limiting its penetration potential. For greater scale, the second and third points can be delivered.

Smart Sleep Industry

Increasing awareness of the importance of sleep health and the growing demand for personalized sleep solutions have driven demand for these technology-enabled products. Consumers are willing to invest in innovative sleep technology at a growing rate to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being.

Sleep Number

The industry has experienced a noticeable correction in the post-pandemic period, likely as a result of brought-forward investment during 2020-2021, contributing to a slowdown in the subsequent years due to the long lead time between replacements.

Management believes the bottom will likely be reached in 2023/2024, followed by a return to growth.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number competes with a range of mattress manufacturers and retailers, including traditional brands like Tempur Sealy (TPX), Serta Simmons, and Purple (PRPL), as well as direct-to-consumer disruptors such as Casper and Tuft & Needle.

Financials

Sleep Number has suffered a difficult FY23, with top-line growth of -0.1%, -16.4%, -12.6%, and -13.7% in the last four quarters. In conjunction with this, its margins have remained at its lower FY22 levels.

The decline in the company's performance is likely a reflection of macroeconomic conditions in conjunction with cyclical weaknesses that have only now reared their heads. With elevated rates and inflation, consumers have experienced an attack on living costs, contributing to a reduction in spending as a means of protecting finances. Whilst wage inflation has somewhat buffeted the impact, it is inevitable that many will defer or cancel what is a substantial and non-core expense.

Exacerbating this is the housing bear market, which has ground to a halt as many consumers can now no longer afford mortgage rates, while others would (naturally) prefer to keep their record low fixed rates as opposed to purchasing a new property that requires a mortgage at the current rate.

In conjunction with this, the broader industry downtrend discussed above, as a result of considerable demand during the initial pandemic period which naturally led to a softening subsequently.

Finally, we believe weaknesses in the company's business model have been exploited. Its cost base was invested into, arguably to an efficient degree, supported by revenue-led operating leverage that likely masked issues. Warnings signs were likely present when its EBITDA-M lacked any progression between FY13 to FY20 and its R&D spending remained broadly flat, implying a bloating operational cost base.

Management has responded with drastic cost-cutting and a reorganization of its operations, seeking to instill better resilience and a return to prior margins. Given the growing level of competition within the industry, we do not believe this will be easily achieved, particularly given Management must keep one eye on growth and maintaining/growing market share. This will likely mean slow margin improvement, while tepid industry growth is shared amongst a larger cohort of competing firms.

Analysts are forecasting flat growth in the coming years (+1%), alongside sequential margin improvement but an inability to reach its FY21 levels. These forecasts appear reasonable in our view and are highly disappointing in our view. The deep decline in mattress sales will contribute to a slow recovery, as the long lead time between purchases will mean growth does not materially bounce back. Further, competition will restrict material margin improvement now that Sleep Number has normalized at a lower level.

Capital IQ

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Management has historically utilized cash flows to repurchase shares at a rapid rate. Whilst margins and growth are expected to slow, a unwind of stock and improving macro-conditions should allow for a return to distributions. With a depressed share price, further value can delivered through buybacks, even at a lower level.

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of Sleep Number's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (6 companies).

Sleep Number's performance relative to its peers is disappointing, with lower growth and margins. The company's margin capitulation has likely left it in a permanently below-average position, particularly as growth will be slow to recover. For this reason, we expect Sleep Number to trade at a discount to its peers, owing to limited medium-term upside.

Valuation

Capital IQ

Sleep Number is currently trading at 11x LTM EBITDA and 10x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

Whilst commercially a premium to its historical average is unjustifiable, this likely reflects the expectation for near-term margin improvement, softening the share price decline. This said, we would expect the gap to close further in the NTM period, likely closer to a small discount (~5-10%), suggesting a downside of ~15-20%.

Further, Sleep Number is trading at a premium to its peers for a similar reason, albeit to a smaller degree. Again, whilst margins are expected to improve, we believe a premium is still too high given margins will not return to its historical average level.

We believe Sleep Number is likely overvalued based on its current trading multiples. Investors are banking on better-than-expected margin improvement, which we do not see evidence of materializing.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Intense competition within the mattress industry, particularly from traditional brands developing their own offering, poses a threat to Sleep Number's market position and pricing power.

Economic downturns and fluctuations in consumer spending will impact discretionary purchases, including high-ticket items like smart beds.

Delivery of operational improvements faster than expected, particularly without a cost to its growth trajectory, contributing to an improvement in sentiment.

Successful monetization of Smart Sleeper, which will accelerate growth and the quality of revenue, alongside delivering margin improvement.

Final thoughts

Sleep Number should be commended for its performance during the last decade, with growth driven by impressive innovation and strong brand development. The company has outperformed many of the traditional players and appeared primed to maintain its trajectory.

Unfortunately, the business appears to have slightly lost its way, without even knowing. Operational weaknesses and a fundamental shift in industry dynamics have left the company facing a period of lower margins and growth. We believe Sleep Number will struggle to return to its historical levels.

With a clear valuation downside and a misalignment in investor expectations vs. our forecasts, we believe the coming quarters could act as negative catalysts for downward price action. For this reason, we rate the stock a sell.