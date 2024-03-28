Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sleep Number: Re-Rating Following Decline In Performance

Mar. 28, 2024 10:26 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Sleep Number’s revenue has grown well (CAGR: +7%), owing to successful product innovation and brand development, contributing to market share growth.
  • The company has executed well, with significant potential as consumer awareness improves and it optimizes its software offering.
  • This said, mistakes and weaknesses have led to a capitulation in performance, with the company’s long-term trajectory fundamentally weakened.
  • We believe margins will normalize below its historical average, while economic conditions and industry fundamentals will mean medium-term growth is lower than historical levels.
  • We believe Sleep Number is overvalued, with its current valuation suggesting better than forecast margin improvement, which we struggle to see materializing.

The little girl with a soft toy sleeping on the bed. view from above

Viacheslav Peretiatko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of smart beds and sleep solutions. Founded in 1987, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and operates a network of

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.1K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News