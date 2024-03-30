Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eyes On The U.S. Jobs Report, Disney Shareholder Meeting And GE Spinoff

Wall Street Week Ahead profile picture
Wall Street Week Ahead
84.8K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

The marquee event in the week ahead will be the U.S. jobs report on April 5. Economists expect 216K nonfarm payroll jobs to have been added in March, which would be a deceleration from the 275K job additions in February. The unemployment rate is forecast to trickle down to 3.8% from 3.9%. Average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.3% month-over-month from 0.1%. Ahead of the jobs report, the JOLTS and ADP reports will also be closely watched. While the earnings calendar is razor-thin for the first week of the second quarter, the automobile sector will be closely watched as monthly deliveries or quarterly sales reports roll in from Tesla (TSLA), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Lucid Group (LCID), General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F), and Toyota Motor (TM). The corporate calendar includes a hotly contested shareholder meeting at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and a flurry of drug data presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Meeting.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, April 1 - PVH (PVH). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, April 2 - Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Paychex (PAYX), and Dave & Buster's (PLAY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, April 3 - Acuity Brands (AYI), Levi Strauss (LEVI), BlackBerry (BB), and Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, April 4 - Lamb Weston (LW), Lindsay (LNN), and Conagra Brands (CAG). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, April 5 - Greenbrier (GBX). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Trump Media & Technology (

This article was written by

Wall Street Week Ahead profile picture
Wall Street Week Ahead
84.8K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

About GE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
GE
--
MMM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News