Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Halsted - Gilmartin Group
Sherif Abdou - Co-Founder, CEO
Atul Kavthekar - CFO
Amir Bacchus - CMO
Bill Bettermann - COO

Conference Call Participants

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Partners
David Larsen - BTIG
Jack Senft - William Blair
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the P3 Health Partners Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Halsted. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Halsted

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements being made during this call are forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding our financial outlook and long-term target.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from statements made on this call is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call, including adjusted operating expense adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per member per month, medical margin, medical margin per member per month, medical margin per member per month for persistent

Recommended For You

About PIII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PIII

Trending Analysis

Trending News