Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Leafly Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LFLY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh deBerge - IR
Yoko Miyashita - President, CEO & Director
Suresh Krishnaswamy - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Leafly Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today's call.

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Josh deBerge with Leafly. You may proceed.

Josh deBerge

Good afternoon, and welcome to Leafly's Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are CEO, Yoko Miyashita, and CFO, Suresh Krishnaswamy.

Today's prepared remarks have been recorded. A copy of our press release can be found on our website at investor.leafly.com.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the services offered by Leafly, the markets in which Leafly operates, business strategies, performance metrics, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and Leafly's projected future results and financial outlook, and can be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek or will. These statements reflect our views as of today only, should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risks discussed in today's press release, our 2022 annual

