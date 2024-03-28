Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forian Inc. (FORA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 10:20 PM ETForian Inc. (FORA) Stock
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Max Wygod - Executive Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer
Michael Vesey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Forian Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal comments and webcast.

Participating today from Forian are Max Wygod, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Vesey, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. In particular, management will discuss an estimate of its full year 2024 revenue outlook as of today.

Estimating financial performance accurately for future performance is difficult as it involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans and circumstances that may change. There is, therefore, a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the outlook provided today.

Any forward-looking statements made on the call today represents the company's views as of this date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Words such as estimate, projected, expect, anticipate, forecast, plan, intend, believe, seek, may, will, should, future, propose and variations of these words or similar expressions or versions of such words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, anticipated

