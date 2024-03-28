Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chemours Co (CC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 10:25 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Ontjes - VP of FP&A and IR
Matthew Abbott - Interim CFO & Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Denise Dignam - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Leithead - Barclays Bank
Joshua Spector - UBS
Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Patrick Fischer - Goldman Sachs Group
Hassan Ijaz Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to The Chemours Company Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to Brandon Ontjes, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations for Chemours. You may begin your conference.

Brandon Ontjes

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to The Chemours Company's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Denise Dignam, Chemours' Chief Executive Officer; and Chemours' Interim Chief Financial Officer, Matt Abbott.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that comments made on this call as well as in the supplemental information provided in our presentation and on our website contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties as described in Chemours' SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be realized. Actual results may differ, and Chemours undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments or new information.

During the course of the call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that

