Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 10:25 PM ETZevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nichol Ochsner - VP, Investor Relations
Neil McFarlane - President & CEO
LaDuane Clifton - CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Christal Mickle - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright
Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH MKM
Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord
Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald
Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the Zevra Therapeutics' Q4 2023 Corporate Updates and Financial Results Call. Today's call is being recorded. It will be made available the company's website following the conclusion of the call. With that, I will now turn the call over to Nichol Ochsner, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Zevra Therapeutics.

Nichol Ochsner

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Zevra Therapeutics' progress in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, outlining our clinical advances, operational achievements and financial results.

Before we get started, let me take a moment to provide some important information. I encourage you to access the news release which was just published and available in the Investor Release section of Zevra's website. As we proceed with this call, it's important to highlight that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other significant factors that may to actual results differing materially from the projections made. Please refer to the Risk Factors section in our most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC and annual report on Form 10-K.

I'm pleased to welcome Zevra's management team members participating in today's call. I'm joined by Neil McFarlane, President and Chief Executive Officer; LaDuane Clifton, our Chief Financial Officer, Joshua Schafer, our

Recommended For You

About ZVRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZVRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News