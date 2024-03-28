Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wells Fargo's 6.2% Preferreds: An Oasis In The Desert

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.57K Followers

Summary

  • Wells Fargo has taken its share of hits over the years.
  • It has paid out more than $11 billion to compensate customers for various harms they suffered at the bank's hands.
  • The bank's reputation leads some to be wary of it.
  • Nevertheless, the bank is profitable enough to pay the dividend on its 6.2%-yield preferred shares in perpetuity.
  • In this article, I make the case that Wells' preferred shares are more enticing than its common stock.

Wells Fargo To Buy 1 Billion In Class Action Suit Surrounding The 2016 Fake Account-Opening Scandal

Wells Fargo

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is one of the most hated bank stocks in America. Having been fined more than $11 billion for consumer protection offences over the last decade, it has something

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.57K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFC
--
WFC.PR.L
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News