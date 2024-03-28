Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2024 11:10 PM ETVivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.52K Followers

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Julie Gannon - Investor Relations Officer
Kirk Huntsman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Amman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - AGP
Lucas Ward - Ascendiant

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Vivos Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks. This conference is being recorded, and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos' website and will remain posted there for the next 30 days.

I will now hand over the call to Julie Gannon, Vivos' Investor Relations Officer for introductions and reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Julie Gannon

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vivos.com.

With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 as well as more recent developments and Vivos plans for 2024. Following these formal remarks, we will be happy to take questions.

I would also like to remind everyone that today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, concerning future events. Words such as aim, may, could, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, goal, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About VVOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVOS

Trending Analysis

Trending News