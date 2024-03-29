Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jody Cain - LHA Investor Relations

Jerome Jabbour - Chief Executive Officer

Theresa Matkovits - Chief Development Officer

James Ferguson - Chief Medical Officer

Keith Kucinski - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rei Tan - BTIG

Robert LeBoyer - Noble Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome, everyone, to the Matinas BioPharma 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jody Cain. Please go ahead.

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA Investor Relations. Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Matinas BioPharma are Jerry Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Terri Matkovits, Chief Development Officer; Dr. Terry Ferguson, Chief Medical Officer; and Keith Kucinski, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind listeners that remarks made during this call may state management's future intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or projections. These are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on Matinas BioPharma's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports Matinas BioPharma files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website and on sec.gov.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains information that is accurate only as of