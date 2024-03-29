Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NaaS Technology, Inc. (NAAS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2024 12:44 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock
NaaS Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wang - Director, IR
Cathy Wang Yang - CEO
Wu Ye - Chief Strategy Officer
Alex Wu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Zou - Jefferies
Wei Xiong - UBS
Eugene Hsiao - Macquarie Capital
Yiran Liu - HSBC
Ethan Zhang - Nomura

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to NaaS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Wang, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, please go ahead.

John Wang

Thank you, operator, and hello everyone. And welcome to NaaS fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. The company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online. Joining me on the call today are Ms. Cathy Wang Yang, our Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Wu Ye [ph], our Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Alex Wu, our President and Chief Financial Officer.

For today's agenda, Ms. Wang will provide an overview of our recent performance and highlights. Ms. Wu will discuss our operating results and Mr. Wu will go through our financial highlights.

Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, please note that this call includes discussions of certain non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB.

I

