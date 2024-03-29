We Are

In October 2023, I gave a buy rating for Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) because I saw it as well positioned to take advantage of the structural shift in consumer behavior against the weak macro backdrop. The stock price has so far hit my target price of $17.80 with a valuation traded up to 25x forward earnings (2.5x above my expectations). For this post, the key updates are my reiteration of buy recommendation, as I expect the business to easily achieve the high end of its FY24 guidance, or even beat it, given the conservatism embedded in the guide. Management has also set the expectation right for its 1Q24 guide, in that the bad weather impact is largely isolated to January, and SVV has already seen improvements over February and March, with March being a very strong month that suggests 2Q24 could see a similar momentum.

Recent results & updates

In 4Q23 (earnings released on March 8), SVV growth tracked well against my growth expectations, and net margins came in even better. The business grew revenue at 4.4% with positive same-store sales [SSS] in both the US and Canada and an adj. net margin performance of 6.6% that ended the year with an 8.4% adj. net margin (40bps ahead of what I expected). I think the SVV balance sheet deserves highlighting here, as well as the fact that net debt to EBITDA improved by 0.2x to 1.9x, dipping below the 2x threshold, showing that SVV is able to grow the business at a good pace while improving its balance sheet strength.

I think SVV is going to continue seeing growth momentum as the macro backdrop remains uncertain. In particular, inflation remains sticky, which is a favorable thing for SVV due to its value proposition to consumers. Although there are concerns about whether the weather situation in the US would severely impair SVV's near-term performance, I think management has done a really good job managing expectations on this front, especially since they guided for 1Q24 sales growth of 1.2% to 2.7%, which is way below the ~5.9% growth rate expected by consensus.

It appears that the weakness stemming from the bad weather is mostly isolated to January, as management cited an acceleration in comp trends in February, which is significant because February-22 reported high single-digit comp growth, and early March, with the month of March having the best volume performance in 1Q24. This shows that the demand environment is still very strong, and it could very well roll over to 2Q24 at this rate. Also, this weak January’24 actually sets up well for an easy comparable for January’25 (or 1Q25), as the disruption and holiday calendar shifts collectively drove a 150-bps headwind to 1Q24 SSS.

If we adjust for the 150 bps headwind, 1Q24 SSS is expected to grow in the range of 2.7% to 4.2%, which makes the FY24 SSS guidance look conservative (guided for 2-3%). If we apply the midpoint of 1Q24 adjusted SSS growth (3.25%) across 2-4Q24 and assume 1.95% for 1Q24 SSS, this implies FY24 SSS of 2.925%, the high end of the FY24 guide. And I believe this assumption is conservative considering that inflation remains sticky and SVV should see SSS improvements through the year given that sales yields have gone up and supply positioning remains healthy.

Specifically, FY23 sales yield increased by ~2% to $1.54 despite processing 250 million pounds of goods, demonstrating continued efficiency gains in the business. Moreover, if we take a step back and assess the guidance on a 2-year stacked basis, FY24 guidance implies 2Q-4Q24 SSS will decelerate by ~100bps, which is counterintuitive given the momentum seen and performance so far.

So with regard to sales yield, no, we've enjoyed some pretty robust increases in sales yield over the last several years. We've assumed something a bit more modest for remainder of year on the order of a 3% to 4% increase in sales yield, which in our mind is very achievable, for all of the factors that we've talked about in the past. Comparative pricing backstock. I mean, all the things that go into sales yield tell us that our assumption of a 3% to 4% for remainder of year is very achievable. From: 4Q2023 earnings call

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, SVV is valued at $21.52 in FY24, representing a 17% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 6% over the next two years, with FY24 benchmarked against the high end of guidance and FY25 a continuation of similar growth momentum. The rationale for the high end of the guide is that, as I noted above, the guidance seems too conservative. As for FY25, I expect growth to taper down by 100bps as I believe interest rates will be cut next year, thereby driving a reversal of the trade-down motion seen over the past few quarters.

Relative to my previous model, my growth expectation for FY24 has increased by 100bps. I hold the same earnings margin assumption vs. my previous model (at 8%) for SVV in that it should easily sustain its ~8% earnings margin over the next 2 years given the larger revenue base. However, I have revised my valuation assumption upwards to 26x forward PE reflecting the higher growth and outperformance against my previous expectations (I assumed 22.5x previously because I was uncertain about growth trajectory).

Risk

SVV is a labor-intensive business, and hence, a hot labor market is not favorable. If SVV is unable to meet the expected increase in wages, it might not be able to retain enough employees to manage all the processing centers and retail locations.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for SVV is a buy rating. Firstly, fundamentals remain strong as SVV delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in 4Q23 with improving margins and a healthy balance sheet. Despite a weak January due to weather, positive trends returned in February and March, suggesting that the demand environment remains robust and paints a positive outlook for 2Q24. In addition, management's guidance appears achievable, and there's potential for upside given SVV's historical performance and current tailwinds.