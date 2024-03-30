Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6 Stocks I'm Buying The First Week Of April

Mar. 30, 2024 8:30 AM ETVNQ, XLU, VST, CEG, NRG, CWEN, CWEN.A, ADC, AMT, CCI, MAA, REXR, WTRG, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX56 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Real estate and utilities sectors are experiencing a rally coinciding with a drop in the 10-year Treasury rate.
  • REITs and utilities are often treated as bond proxies, but they have the potential for growth even in a high-interest rate environment.
  • The market's lack of nuance and passive ownership of REITs may be contributing to the undervaluation of the sector.
  • There is another similarity between today and the Dot Com bubble euphoria era: household allocations to stocks.
  • I explain why I'm bullish on almost all types of energy, including both fossil fuels and renewables. It's not an either/or proposition.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business chart on blackboard with smart phone in human hand

triloks

Welcome back to my weekly variety show!

Two of my favorite sectors of the stock market are enjoying a nice rally over the last few days. Those two sectors are Real Estate (VNQ) and Utilities (

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
17.65K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, AMT, CWEN.A, MAA, REXR, WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
XLU--
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VST--
Vistra Corp.
CEG--
Constellation Energy Corporation
NRG--
NRG Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News