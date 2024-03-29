This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
Emerging markets have been lagging U.S. equities since 2011, especially in the last 3 years, as shown on the next charts comparing the EM benchmark iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to the S&P 500 index. Nonetheless, some analysts think they will outperform in the next decade. A number of ETFs provide exposure to emerging countries. This article focuses on one of them: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES).
AVES strategy
Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is an actively managed ETF launched on 09/28/2021 with an objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund has 1506 holdings, a dividend yield of 3.84% and an expense ratio of 0.36%. Distributions are paid semiannually.
As described in the prospectus by Avantis Investors, the fund places "an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics". Value is mainly defined by the fund managers as adjusted book/price ratio, and profitability as adjusted cash from operations to book ratio. Other fundamental metrics may be considered, as well as past performance, industry classification, liquidity, float, tax and governance. The strategy definition offers a lot of flexibility to the fund's managers. On the downside, it lacks the transparency of an index-based ETF. The portfolio turnover rate was 23% in the most recent fiscal year.
AVES portfolio
Despite the prospectus pointing to smaller capitalizations, the fund is mostly invested in large and mega cap companies (about 62% of asset value according to Fidelity). Therefore, it makes sense to use EEM as a benchmark.
China is the heaviest country in the portfolio with 23% of assets, followed by India (21%), Taiwan (19%) and South Korea (14%). Other countries weigh no more than 6%. Exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is very high: the aggregate weight of China and Taiwan is 42%. The next chart lists the top 10 countries, representing 95% of assets. The country allocation is quite close to the benchmark. The main differences are that AVES overweights India and ignores Saudi Arabia.
The heaviest sector is financials (24%), followed by technology, consumer discretionary, materials and industrials (between 13% and 14% each). Other sectors are below 8%. Defensive sectors are underweight.
As reported in the next table, AVES is much cheaper than EEM regarding the usual valuation ratios. Earnings growth is close to the benchmark, but sales growth and cash flow growth rates are significantly lower.
|
AVES
|
EEM
|
Price / Earnings TTM
|
9.65
|
13.87
|
Price / Book
|
1.11
|
1.67
|
Price / Sales
|
0.71
|
1.42
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
4.87
|
8.7
|
Earnings growth
|
19.28%
|
18.94%
|
Sales growth
|
4.25%
|
8.82%
|
Cash Flow growth
|
7.17%
|
18.93%
(data source: Fidelity)
The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 8.8% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs 1.1%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are very low.
|
NAME
|
WEIGHT
|
COUNTRY
|
ISIN
|
LARSEN + TOUBRO LTD
|
1.10%
|
INDIA
|
INE018A01030
|
KIA CORP
|
0.98%
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
KR7000270009
|
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC
|
0.98%
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
US48241A1051
|
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LT
|
0.95%
|
TAIWAN
|
TW0002891009
|
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
|
0.94%
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
KR7005380001
|
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE
|
0.86%
|
MEXICO
|
MXP370711014
|
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD
|
0.79%
|
CHINA
|
KYG040111059
|
GRUPO MEXICO SAB DE CV
|
0.76%
|
MEXICO
|
MXP370841019
|
POSCO HOLDINGS INC
|
0.75%
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
US6934831099
|
BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK
|
0.72%
|
INDONESIA
|
ID1000095003
Competitors and performance
The next table compares characteristics of AVES, EEM and four factor-based emerging markets ETFs:
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM),
- Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Co. Index ETF (FNDE),
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE),
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS).
|
AVES
|
EEM
|
AVEM
|
FNDE
|
DGRE
|
DGS
|
Inception
|
9/29/2021
|
4/7/2003
|
9/17/2019
|
8/15/2013
|
8/1/2013
|
10/30/2007
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.36%
|
0.70%
|
0.33%
|
0.39%
|
0.32%
|
0.58%
|
AUM
|
$404.15M
|
$18.15B
|
$5.07B
|
$5.54B
|
$129.43M
|
$2.77B
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$2.19M
|
$1.21B
|
$20.71M
|
$18.12M
|
$391.36K
|
$18.90M
|
Holdings
|
1506
|
1273
|
3534
|
394
|
283
|
967
|
Top 10
|
8.79%
|
23.77%
|
17.08%
|
25.25%
|
19.85%
|
8.43%
|
Turnover
|
23.00%
|
15.00%
|
1.00%
|
28.00%
|
40.00%
|
53.00%
|
Yield TTM
|
3.84%
|
2.59%
|
2.98%
|
4.65%
|
2.15%
|
4.33%
AVES is the second smallest (and less liquid) fund of this group. The fee is fair relative to peers. The next chart plots total returns since AVES inception.
AVES is the second best performer behind the small-cap fund DGS. Excluding dividends, AVES and DGS are almost on par, as reported on the next chart.
Takeaway
Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is invested in about 1500 companies listed in emerging markets and showing value and profitability characteristics. AVES valuation is attractive relative to an emerging market benchmark, yet growth metrics are inferior. The portfolio is well diversified across holdings and sectors, but like most emerging markets funds, AVES has a high exposure to China and Taiwan. Some EM funds like iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) limit geopolitical risks by excluding Chinese stocks. However, they still have a significant exposure to Taiwan. AVES has been performing well relative to peers since inception. Nonetheless, price history is too short to assess the long-term potential of the strategy.
