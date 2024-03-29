Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AVES: Seeking Value And Profitability In Emerging Markets

Summary

  • Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds about 1500 stocks listed in emerging markets and showing value and profitability characteristics.
  • AVES is well diversified across holdings and sectors, shows attractive valuation metrics, and has performed quite well relative to peers.
  • However, investors willing to limit geopolitical and regulatory risks would likely prefer ETFs excluding China.
This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

Emerging markets have been lagging U.S. equities since 2011, especially in the last 3 years, as shown on

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

