This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

Emerging markets have been lagging U.S. equities since 2011, especially in the last 3 years, as shown on the next charts comparing the EM benchmark iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to the S&P 500 index. Nonetheless, some analysts think they will outperform in the next decade. A number of ETFs provide exposure to emerging countries. This article focuses on one of them: Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES).

EEM vs S&P 500, total return since 1/1/2011 (Seeking Alpha) EEM vs S&P 500, 3-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

AVES strategy

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is an actively managed ETF launched on 09/28/2021 with an objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund has 1506 holdings, a dividend yield of 3.84% and an expense ratio of 0.36%. Distributions are paid semiannually.

As described in the prospectus by Avantis Investors, the fund places "an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics". Value is mainly defined by the fund managers as adjusted book/price ratio, and profitability as adjusted cash from operations to book ratio. Other fundamental metrics may be considered, as well as past performance, industry classification, liquidity, float, tax and governance. The strategy definition offers a lot of flexibility to the fund's managers. On the downside, it lacks the transparency of an index-based ETF. The portfolio turnover rate was 23% in the most recent fiscal year.

AVES portfolio

Despite the prospectus pointing to smaller capitalizations, the fund is mostly invested in large and mega cap companies (about 62% of asset value according to Fidelity). Therefore, it makes sense to use EEM as a benchmark.

China is the heaviest country in the portfolio with 23% of assets, followed by India (21%), Taiwan (19%) and South Korea (14%). Other countries weigh no more than 6%. Exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is very high: the aggregate weight of China and Taiwan is 42%. The next chart lists the top 10 countries, representing 95% of assets. The country allocation is quite close to the benchmark. The main differences are that AVES overweights India and ignores Saudi Arabia.

AVES country allocation ( chart: author; data: Avantis, iShares.)

The heaviest sector is financials (24%), followed by technology, consumer discretionary, materials and industrials (between 13% and 14% each). Other sectors are below 8%. Defensive sectors are underweight.

AVES sector breakdown (chart: author; data: Avantis, iShares.)

As reported in the next table, AVES is much cheaper than EEM regarding the usual valuation ratios. Earnings growth is close to the benchmark, but sales growth and cash flow growth rates are significantly lower.

AVES EEM Price / Earnings TTM 9.65 13.87 Price / Book 1.11 1.67 Price / Sales 0.71 1.42 Price / Cash Flow 4.87 8.7 Earnings growth 19.28% 18.94% Sales growth 4.25% 8.82% Cash Flow growth 7.17% 18.93% Click to enlarge

(data source: Fidelity)

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 8.8% of asset value. The heaviest one weighs 1.1%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual companies are very low.

NAME WEIGHT COUNTRY ISIN LARSEN + TOUBRO LTD 1.10% INDIA INE018A01030 KIA CORP 0.98% SOUTH KOREA KR7000270009 KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC 0.98% SOUTH KOREA US48241A1051 CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LT 0.95% TAIWAN TW0002891009 HYUNDAI MOTOR CO 0.94% SOUTH KOREA KR7005380001 GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE 0.86% MEXICO MXP370711014 ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD 0.79% CHINA KYG040111059 GRUPO MEXICO SAB DE CV 0.76% MEXICO MXP370841019 POSCO HOLDINGS INC 0.75% SOUTH KOREA US6934831099 BANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK 0.72% INDONESIA ID1000095003 Click to enlarge

Competitors and performance

The next table compares characteristics of AVES, EEM and four factor-based emerging markets ETFs:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM),

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Co. Index ETF (FNDE),

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE),

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS).

AVES EEM AVEM FNDE DGRE DGS Inception 9/29/2021 4/7/2003 9/17/2019 8/15/2013 8/1/2013 10/30/2007 Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.70% 0.33% 0.39% 0.32% 0.58% AUM $404.15M $18.15B $5.07B $5.54B $129.43M $2.77B Avg Daily Volume $2.19M $1.21B $20.71M $18.12M $391.36K $18.90M Holdings 1506 1273 3534 394 283 967 Top 10 8.79% 23.77% 17.08% 25.25% 19.85% 8.43% Turnover 23.00% 15.00% 1.00% 28.00% 40.00% 53.00% Yield TTM 3.84% 2.59% 2.98% 4.65% 2.15% 4.33% Click to enlarge

AVES is the second smallest (and less liquid) fund of this group. The fee is fair relative to peers. The next chart plots total returns since AVES inception.

AVES vs. competitors, total return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

AVES is the second best performer behind the small-cap fund DGS. Excluding dividends, AVES and DGS are almost on par, as reported on the next chart.

AVES vs. competitors, price return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is invested in about 1500 companies listed in emerging markets and showing value and profitability characteristics. AVES valuation is attractive relative to an emerging market benchmark, yet growth metrics are inferior. The portfolio is well diversified across holdings and sectors, but like most emerging markets funds, AVES has a high exposure to China and Taiwan. Some EM funds like iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) limit geopolitical risks by excluding Chinese stocks. However, they still have a significant exposure to Taiwan. AVES has been performing well relative to peers since inception. Nonetheless, price history is too short to assess the long-term potential of the strategy.