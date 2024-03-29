Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Japan Ends Its Negative Interest Rate Policy

Mar. 29, 2024 3:30 AM ETFXY, YCL, YCS, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • After many years of low and negative interest rates, the Bank of Japan has changed course, creating opportunities for Japanese investors and implications for global markets.
  • The impact of the policy change on the USD-JPY rate is likely to be gradual, given that it was well-telegraphed.
  • Industrials may benefit from a revival in investment. Consumer discretionary companies are beneficiaries of rising wages and a return of pricing power.

Japan flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology.

manassanant pamai

By Manraj Sekhon, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Templeton Global Investments

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) ended its negative interest rate policy (NIRP) and raised rates by 10 basis points to a range of 0.0-0.1% on March 19, 2024. This decision signals policymakers' confidence in their deflation

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.53K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXY--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF
YCL--
ProShares Ultra Yen ETF
YCS--
ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News