Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACM Research: Undervalued In Light Of Expected Growth Years

Mar. 29, 2024 4:11 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) StockNVDA, TSM, AMD
Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
502 Followers

Summary

  • ACM Research is one of the lesser-known opportunities in the greater semiconductor space.
  • But ACMR deserves all the investor attention it can get: It's a cheap growth company with a clear path to further growth laid out by management.
  • This is supported by its current "Strong Buy" rating by the Seeking Alpha Quant system.

silicon wafer reflecting different colors.

kynny

A Small Cap Gem In The Silicon Industry

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) may not be the most well-known player in the broader semiconductor industry, but it recently caught the eyes of the investment community when in a

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
502 Followers
I research distressed equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach is a "deep value" investment style that aims to buy issues the market has left behind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News