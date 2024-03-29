A Better Way To Get Your Cocoa Fix

Ivan Bajic/iStock via Getty Images

By Nicole Vettise, CAIA

Wake up, passive investors: Attractive opportunities often lie beyond the confines of conventional commodity benchmarks. Cocoa is a case in point.

Cocoa has been stealing the headlines with prices rising to levels hard for chocoholics to digest. It’s a reminder of the breadth of opportunity that commodities offer.

But getting a taste of cocoa isn’t straightforward, thanks to the rigid structures of traditional commodity benchmarks. That’s why we believe investors should take a more active approach, particularly in niche markets.

Historically, chocolate, which represents 80-90% of cocoa production, was not just a luxurious treat but also a medicinal remedy.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, it was prescribed for a variety of ailments, from improving digestion to stimulating the nervous system and even as an aphrodisiac!

Today, over 7.2 million tons of chocolate are consumed globally each year – the daily equivalent, in weight, of around 4,000 elephants!

At the heart of the cocoa market's recent volatility lies the interplay between supply and demand. The primary cocoa-growing regions, nestled within a 20° band, north and south of the Equator, are experiencing significant climatic challenges.

West Africa, the powerhouse of global cocoa production, accounting for over 60% of supply, has been hit by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The wild rotation between extreme drought and excessive rainfall has wreaked havoc on cocoa yields. Diseases, such as the swollen-shoot virus and black-pod disease, have exacerbated production issues and therefore supply.

Meanwhile, the global appetite for chocolate is hot, fueled by the expanding middle class in emerging markets and a heightened interest in premium chocolate.

In addition, consumer preferences are increasingly leaning towards sustainability and ethically-sourced products, potentially forcing prices even higher.

Yet, investors face a dilemma: As detailed in our recent white paper, "The Muddy Logic of Passive Commodity Investing", the construction methodologies of key commodity benchmarks are limiting.

The heavy reliance on weighting by production volume sidelines commodities with smaller production scales, such as cocoa, but which have significant market potential.

Just as commodity benchmarks fail to account for the nuanced supply-demand interplay in cocoa, they miss other commodities’ unique value propositions.

For investors, this represents a critical flaw in passive investment strategies, underscoring the need for a more nuanced, active approach to commodity investing.

When it comes to niche markets such as cocoa, we believe value is best extracted by chasing scarcity while accepting tolerable levels of risk.

