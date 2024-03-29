tadamichi

I'm not a fan of junk debt at this point in the cycle. I think credit risk is rising and CCC-rated bonds are particularly vulnerable. That doesn't mean that one can't invest in bonds. It just means one should consider high quality bonds. If you're looking for a good way to access corporate bonds of higher quality, the SPDR® Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) is worth considering. This ETF aims to replicate the performance and yield of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index as closely as possible, before accounting for fees and expenses. The Index is comprised of investment-grade corporate bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility, and financial institutions, making it a diverse and broad-based investment tool.

Digging into SPBO's Holdings

SPBO's portfolio is primarily composed of nearly 100% investment-grade corporate bonds. These bonds are known for their low default rates, making them a relatively safer investment compared to other securities. With an attractive 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.35%, the interest income generated outweighs the default risk given the broader high quality of the holdings.

Holdings include:

US Dollar: This accounts for about 0.43% of the portfolio weight, representing a small but crucial portion of the holdings. JPMorgan Chase + Co Subordinated 09/33 VAR: This bond issued by JPMorgan Chase is a subordinated debt with a variable interest rate. It constitutes approximately 0.21% of the portfolio weight. Bank of America Corp Sr Unsecured 01/27 VAR: This senior unsecured bond from Bank of America forms around 0.19% of the portfolio weight. Being a senior debt, it holds precedence over other debts in case of liquidation. Wells Fargo + Company Sr Unsecured 09/25 3.55: This senior unsecured bond from Wells Fargo makes up approximately 0.18% of the portfolio. General Motors Financial Co Company Guar 10/26 4: This bond from General Motors Financial Company, guaranteed by the parent company, contributes to about 0.18% of the portfolio weight.

This is well diversified overall, which means that even if an individual bond did default, it shouldn't have a big impact on the fund overall.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The highest weightage is given to Industrial corporate bonds (57.80%), followed by Financials (32.58%), and Utilities (9.12%). A small portion (0.50%) is held as cash, providing liquidity to the fund. The Industrials sector on the equity side has been surprisingly strong, which bodes well for the bond side as well. Financials might still be tricky, but because these are primarily the "too big to fail" banks, I don't suspect it's a major risk.

Comparing SPBO with Similar ETFs

SPBO competes with several other corporate bond ETFs. However, its low-cost structure, diversified portfolio, and impressive yield make it stand out. One ETF worth comparing against is the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). The two track the same investment grade quality part of the bond market, and performance-wise are in-line with each other. SPBO does seem to have a slight performance edge though.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in SPBO

SPBO offers a high yield and a portfolio of high-quality investment-grade bonds, making it an attractive proposition for income investors. However, it is not without its risks. Market fears such as a potential economic recession can negatively impact investment-grade corporate bonds. However, investors should see such market downturns as buying opportunities to accumulate more SPBO shares at discounted prices, especially given that the Fed seems to be intent on cutting rates soon.

Should You Invest in SPBO?

Investing in SPBO requires a long-term perspective. While the fund does not offer quick, short-term capital gains, it does offer potential capital appreciation and a steady interest income in the long run. Investors need to be patient and hold onto their investments, reaping the benefits of the attractive yield.

Investors seeking to add a quality portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds to their portfolio should seriously consider SPBO. Its current yield, combined with the potential for long-term capital gains, makes it an attractive investment option.