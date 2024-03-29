HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to investing over the long term, there are two things that you need to do correctly in order to do well:

Buy great companies Buy them at great prices

Ask Warren Buffett - he's got a number of famous quotes that are focused on this formula:

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." "For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments." "The three most important words in investing are margin of safety." "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

What we have here today, in United Rentals (NYSE:URI), is a wonderful company - there's no question about that.

The company has grown top line sales and profits rapidly over the last few years, capitalizing on a massive boom in the construction sector, while simultaneously improving many operational aspects of the company.

As a result, the URI's profitability has skyrocketed.

However, at the same time, the company's share price has expanded at an even faster rate.

Some of this can be explained by URI's stronger market position and 'premium' looking results, but some of this is simply investor exuberance, which may have gotten out of hand.

In our view, URI is no longer trading at a 'fair price', and investors at this juncture may also be exposing themselves to a local 'high' point in the construction investment cycle, which poses additional risk.

Thus, while the company may be wonderful, the price is anything but.

Today, we're taking a deeper look at URI, the company's prospects, and the multiple in order to determine whether or not this company belongs in your portfolio.

Sound good?

Let's dive in.

Financials

As we just mentioned, URI's financials have done quite well in recent times. In its recent earnings report, the company beat on both top and bottom-line metrics vs. expectations, which is in line with the company's relative consistency when it comes to results:

Seeking Alpha

EPS and revenue have grown in line over the last few years, and TTM operating margins have actually improved in that same time, from 22%-23% to where they stand now, around 27%-28%. Some of this is due to improved results following the pandemic, but some is also partially due to the company's new and improved operational efficiency group, which was recently established:

...Continued focus on “Lean” management techniques, including kaizen processes focused on continuous improvement. We have a dedicated team responsible for reducing waste in our operational processes, with the objectives of: condensing the cycle time associated with preparing equipment for rent; optimizing our resources for delivery and pickup of equipment; improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our repair and maintenance operations; and implementing customer service best practices;

Additionally, for a company with $20 billion in equipment (based on OEC), the ability to rent it out for $3.7 billion per quarter is impressive and represents a fantastic ROI for the company. Some of this is rental equipment sales, and the mix isn't 100% rental revenue, but the ROI is still excellent.

Zooming out a bit, you can see that recent results have been strong, but they follow the natural implementation of a high-ROI rental strategy.

As profits grow, more can be invested into highly productive equipment. Given the short payback periods of this equipment, it quickly transitions into more and more profit over time:

TradingView

This really is the definition of a 'compounder', and it's simply due to the supply and demand dynamics inherent to the capital-intensive rental equipment space. With few competitors and a strong market position in 99 of 100 major U.S metros, URI is in the sweet spot when it comes to being able to compound well into the future.

Supercharging this growth recently has been a flurry of manufacturing construction spending, which has risen in recent years as a result of increased federal spend:

U.S. Treasury

This has had an impact on URI, as it has been able to increase pro forma fleet efficiency significantly. This is on top of higher organic OEC growth, and continued demand for that new equipment.

Overall, URI appears to be firing on all cylinders. It also appears well positioned to execute on its high-ROI rental strategy going into the next few fiscal years.

Value

As URI's financials have grown, URI's stock has risen in kind, from a low of $41 in 2016 to recent highs around $730:

TradingView

URI's growth in profitability backs up some of this rise, but it also masks the fact that URI's average multiple over the last few years has also grown significantly.

In some ways, with URI only trading at 20x net income, the nominal valuation of the company doesn't appear too offensive, and it's actually less expensive than it was in early 2021:

TradingView

However, if you combine both expected growth and non-net income multiples into the mix, the valuation begins to look more suspect.

Right now, we estimate a 'Fair Value' range for URI of around $490 - $600, which is well below where the stock currently sits, around $720 per share:

www.propnotes.co

This valuation models out a model P/E of 15x, a historical average P/E of 11.5x, and a sales multiple of ~2x. From there, if you extend these multiples by URI's projected growth, you end up with the blended range above.

In our view, a Fair Value range is simply the range at which an investor may expect to fully participate in the upside associated by a company's EPS growth. Thus, while URI does appear to have some downside price risk, it's possible that Fair Value will catch up with shares over time, which would necessitate a dampened capital appreciation profile going forward.

Either way, it's an issue for investors.

Thus, if you take the financials and the multiple into account, you're left with the distinct impression that the company is great, but the price is not, which is what has ultimately, led to our 'Hold' rating.

Risk

There are some additional risks to investing in URI.

Aside from the valuation issues which we just covered, there could be some risks around the construction spending driver.

As a majority of this spend has been driven by the CHIPS/IRA acts, as fiscal stimulus rolls off, we expect to see receding demand for construction rentals.

URI did end up doing well enough without this tailwind historically, and so it's possible that the company won't be too affected if this occurs.

However, it does appear likely that fleet efficiency should decrease, as underlying spending peaks, and ultimately recedes. Even now, it appears as though spending growth is slowing, and coming to a peak:

Leo Nelissen, YCharts

This could present significant headwinds going forward if it continues to slow, or even drops.

There are additional risks from a macro POV.

Market flows are currently bullish, as you can see below:

CNN

However, if the market's current 'greedy' state turns to one of fear, then it's not likely that shares in URI will be spared, especially given the premium valuation.

Thus, waiting for a less greedy market for an entry could prove fortuitous.

Summary

All in all, we anticipate that URI will continue to do well, and company momentum is strong. However, an extremely premium valuation, along with a number of macro risks, have turned us off from rating the stock a 'Buy' at this point in time.

Perhaps at a lower price, we'd be willing to take another look and re-assess.

As warren says;

"The three most important words in investing are margin of safety."

Right now, we simply don't see one when it comes to URI.

Thus, we rate URI a 'Hold'.

Good luck out there!