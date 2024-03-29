Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Japan: Stronger-Than-Expected Retail Sales, Softer-Than-Expected Industrial Production

Mar. 29, 2024 3:55 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Summary

  • Thursday's data releases were a bit mixed with weaker-than-expected IP and stronger-than-expected retail sales.
  • Tokyo inflation hasn't changed much above the 2% level.
  • We believe that the Bank of Japan will pay more attention to the improvement in retail sales and sticky inflation data than to weak IP and labour results driven by an idiosyncratic factor.

Technical staff working while checking their tablet devices

maroke

By Min Joo Kang

Tokyo consumer prices unexpectedly rose 2.6% YoY in March

A leading indicator of nationwide consumer prices, Tokyo consumer prices rebounded to 2.6% year-on-year in March (vs a revised 2.5% in February, 2.5% market consensus). Core inflation excluding fresh food, a preferred measure

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.67K Followers
