My thesis

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has outpaced every expectation since 2019, nearly tripling its revenues. Strong growth from China and the power semiconductor end market has played an important role in such success. The firm managed to outperform TAM expectations while staying competitive against Applied Materials (AMAT). While the future looks bright, with a potential diversification toward memory and advanced logic, near-term perspectives have started to weaken. Cyclicality is inevitable within the semiconductor segment.

My analysis highlights that the FY2024 outlook, implying a flat growth by the management, could be optimistic. I prefer to stay on the sideline and wait for more clarity during the year if a rebound materializes after the expected weak Q1. I rate the company as a HOLD.

Investment overview

Axcelis Technologies is a US-based semiconductor company founded in 1995. It designs and manufactures its ion implanter machines in Beverly, Massachusetts, and has recently opened a facility in South Korea. In FY2023, the firm generated revenues of $1.1bn for an EBITDA of $280m and an FCF of $130m.

Doping consists of introducing impurities such as Arsenic, Boron, or Phosphorus into a semiconductor material to modify its physical properties and electrical conductivity. ACLS’s portfolio can address a full range of solutions for ion injection, within its family called Purion. This starts with high current implanters, having low energy and high dosage systems such as Purion H, Dragon, and the newly launched H200 targeting SiC power semiconductors. High Energy Implants and low-dosage devices include Purion XE and EXE, while Medium Current Implants tackle intermediate ranges of uses. ACLS offers complete solutions for its clients.

ACLS

We see in the image below that it sometimes requires chip manufacturers to use several machines from ACLS to reach different layers of the power device. Machines can be additives to complete the wafer production cycle.

ACLS

The Ion Implant market is estimated at a size close to $2.5bn and has nearly doubled its size since 2019. During this period, ACLS revenues nearly increased by a factor of three: from $340m to $1.1bn. It means it made large market share gains. ACLS's strong positioning in power ion implants has paid off. Note that in the following graph, the estimated TAM (after 2023) belongs to ACLS's forecast and could be biased.

Gartner / ACLS

As can be seen in the following picture, the power Silicon Carbide device market has significantly grown from 2021 to 2023 and has been a driver of equipment machine purchase in the Ion deposition market. However, due to the slowdown of EV vehicle growth, signs of weakness are starting to appear in the power Silicon and Silicon Carbide SiC markets. Near-term positive trends could be invalidated.

YOLE

While major SiC wafer producers such as Wolfspeed (WOLF), Coherent (COHR), and Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCF), Chinese semiconductor companies have become large purchasers of power equipment. It can be seen in ACLS’s geographical sales breakdown, highlighting a large exposure to the country.

As we understand that local authorities want to reach more independence toward mature technologies, including power devices, we can’t exclude there has been excessive spending on power equipment that will have to be digested. Also, China could seek to secure equipment before new sanctions could kick in. It is especially the case after SMIC foundry is again under scrutiny while being an important client of ACLS.

Using data collected from conference calls starting in Q1 2020, I compiled the following graph which shows the importance of China in the mix.

ACLS, conference call data

ACLS' main vertical is related to power semiconductors (Si IGBT and SiC) and reached 60% of its total revenues in FY2023. In general mature semiconductors (microcontrollers, analogs..) represented 26% of the mix. Other segments such as advanced logic chips, image sensors, and DRAM are underpenetrated. In memory, the firm has Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix as its main customers. ACLS just finished a manufacturing plant in South Korea in 2022 to serve these customers and export to Asia. The company hopes DRAM and advanced logic could be the next growth driver starting in 2025.

ACLS

On competition, ACLS is in a quasi-duopoly with the main competitor being Applied Materials (AMAT), followed by Sumitomo. The most relevant smaller competitor is Nissin. Using a recent presentation from the Japanese competitor and ACLS data, I estimated the ion implanter market share as follows.

own estimates

Recent quarterly trends

Let’s dig into Q4 FY2023 results. After reaching a new quarterly revenue record, the management guided a shockingly weak Q1 guidance (indicating -22% QoQ). Moreover, ACLS sees flat revenues over the year for FY2024. The mix toward power semiconductors is expected to remain the same, close to 60% of sales, while China should remain excessively important at 40% to 60% of sales. General maturity and memory should start weak and gradually improve over the year. In 2023, the firm shipped one of its most advanced machines, Purion Dragon, which specialized in implants for logic chips. A second customer could be interested in purchasing such a model.

Seeking Alpha

The company backlog is at $1.2bn and includes orders for 2025. This means the book-to-bill could be below 1X in 2024. No backlog seems to be canceled but the management stated: “We have seen again the shifting in those delivery requirements over the past couple of weeks, especially as our customers now are firming up their CapEx requirements and the timing of those requirements over the year”.

Concerning China, one analyst present in the conference call, Jed Dorsheimer, wisely asked the following question: “The average utilization for fabs in China is below 50%. Most are around sort of 30%. So I'm just wondering what gives you the confidence that those orders materialize? Typically you would not see additional CapEx spend with such low utilization unless the tools are being repurposed for something else”. I think it was to the point and goes along with my feeling that near-term revenues could have peaked, after a strong purchase cycle from these customers. Here, notice I am not questioning longer-term positive trends in EV or other electrification means, just the near-term outlook and how to achieve by 2025 $1.3bn of revenues.

What valuation can we expect?

Axcelis reiterated its target business model during its FY2023 presentation, seen here below. It anticipates $1.3bn in revenues by FY2025 with a cash flow conversion of 25%.

ACLS

Given the sudden slowdown of ACLS’s operations, anticipating a -22% QoQ revenue decline for Q1, and hopes of a quick recovery by the end of the year, I prefer to stay conservative. Thus, I model a modest correction for this FY2024 and postponed the $1.3bn revenue target by one year, in FY2026. After that horizon, I use a CAGR of 7% until 2030, in line with the aggregate semiconductor growth. My cash flow conversion converges toward 25% by 2027. While this seems attractive at first glance, near-term uncertainties could surprise the downside, especially after a multi-year growth ramp-up: let’s not forget semiconductors can be locally highly cyclical.

To reflect the lack of visibility, I am using a WACC of 11%. It includes one percent risk premium added the typical US cost of equity. Ke=Rf(10y yield)+Beta*(US market risk premium)+1%=4.2%+1.2*(5%)+1%~11%.

Given these inputs, my fair value reaches $134/share indicating a 24% upside potential. The balance sheet remains very healthy, with a cash position of $500m allowing for further buybacks.

own calculations

Technical analysis

After a double top at $200/share, ACLS shares fell sharply toward $125. Since then, many attempts to bounce back failed, and the stock converged toward $110, at a fragile support line. Risks are elevated as the downward technical gap could lead to $75, especially given the broader pattern of the head of the shoulder.

Seeking Alpha, https://medium.com/@CryptoTutor

Risks and opportunities

After a period of hyper-growth, it is hard to estimate near-term growth. In its representation of the TAM evolution, ACLS used historical data from Gartner until 2022. However, estimates are their own a lack of data providers in this sub-field of the semiconductor equipment marker can only make us wonder if such sales level could be sustained in 2024. Q1 estimates are materially lower than the Q4 indicating a break in the momentum. If the progressive recovery doesn’t materialize in the second half of the year, ACLS could significantly miss its expectations. Elevated spot cash-flow yield could also indicate we are facing a value trap.

As the ion implant market starts to be more mature and TAM growth seems to moderate, the company has stated: “We are beginning to explore M&A to grow beyond the $1.3B implant-driven business model”. While ACLS has a net cash position and is generating healthy free cash flows, any M&A outside its field of expertise could lead to execution risk.

Growth opportunities could lie in the logic and memory markets, which are currently underpenetrated for its Purion M and Dragon systems. Finally, with a market cap below $4bn and a large free float, ACLS can be a takeover target for a larger US-based company. More financial resources could help to strengthen its competitive positioning in another segment than power semiconductors.

Conclusion

The business case is solid and well-positioned to diversify its revenue sources after 2025. Financials are good, with a solid cash flow conversion and more buybacks are possible.

Forward P/E multiples are low (below 15X, versus peers such as AMAT priced close to 25X). It looks too good to be true given the recent guidance miss. Downgrades could happen.

An important event to monitor is Capital Day on July 11th when ACLS will hold its Symposium highlighting updated financial targets. I would wait there, having the Q2FY2024 behind me, and look at the Q3 guidance to see if a revenue pickup is noticeable. Therefore, I am rating the stock as a HOLD