Following my coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), for which I recommended a buy rating given the brand’s product positioning seemed to fit the preferences of its targeted demographics (teenagers and young adults) and that its brick-and-mortar strategy is well complemented by a strong online presence, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock.

The stock has gone up just as I expected, now trading at more than 20% above my target price ($19.25), but I think the risk/reward situation is not attractive anymore given that the that the valuation is at 6.4x forward EBITDA. I believe too much optimism is being embedded in the stock, which is likely due to the FY26 guidance that management put out. While it is not entirely impossible, I just find it hard to buy in with confidence that it is achievable based on what I am seeing today. Until AEO actually shows evidence of operating expense [OpEx] leverage and EBIT margin improvement, I am giving it a hold rating.

Investment thesis

With the stock now trading at an elevated multiple (AEO typically trades at 5.5x forward EBITDA and is now at 6.5x), my view on the stock is now very different. Previously, the expectation was low to meet; hence, AEO simply needs to show that revenue growth can accelerate back to mid-single-digit percentages, and with flat EBTIDA margins, the upside was attractive. AEO did show that growth can go back to mid-single-digits as revenue grew 5.4% in FY24. However, the current situation is a lot riskier, as, I believe, the premium valuation is due to the long-term growth guide that management has provided. For context, management is aiming for long-term profitable growth, and the targets are for 3-5% annual revenue growth to $5.7 to $6 billion revenues by FY26; mid-to-high-teens annual operating income growth; and reaching a 10% operating margin target. Suppose this plays out. AEO is expected to generate $585 million in EBIT, implying AEO is trading at 9.5x FY26 EBIT, roughly in line with its historical forward EBIT multiple average.

Here is the issue: I think these targets are too optimistic. The guide for 10% EBIT margin would mean that AEO will breakthrough the ~10% threshold that it has never been able to achieve over the past decade (excluding COVID, which was an outlier). Notably, this target was already set out once in FY21 (during the analyst day), where management guided for a 10% EBIT margin by FY23, which is now pushed by another 3 years.

If we look at the drivers for EBIT margin change between FY21 and FY24, the biggest change in the margin structure of AEO was the sharp improvement in gross margins from 30.5% to 38.5%; this drove the EBIT margin back up to 7.1% from 0.2% and is indeed commendable. But this gross margin expansion is unlikely to see the same strength again, given that gross margin has historically never been able to go past 40%. Sure, they might be able to raise prices here and there, but it is hard to imagine AEO significantly raising prices and not assuming any drop in volume.

As such, the possible area that could drive further margin expansion is by cutting down on operating expenses. AEO's current OpEx (SG&A) to revenue percentage sits at 27%, 300bps higher than where it was in FY19 (~24%). If we assume that it takes the same number of years to cut this percentage back to 24% (300bps over 5 years), it implies that AEO will 180bps of margin boost from the OpEx cut, yielding 8.9% FY26 EBIT margin (7.1% + 180 bps), again missing the 10% target.

Also, it is unsure at this point if this increment in OpEx can be cut easily given that management has been talking about OpEx leverage and good progress in improving OpEx structure for the last few earnings calls (below are comments from management over the past few quarters that talked about OpEx leverage/improvements.), but FY23 OpEx as a percentage of revenue remained at a recent-year high of 27.2%.

We've have such success that we didn't toot our horns but this past quarter, our operating costs on our logistics were lower percentages than the last couple of years, probably the best lower percentages and actual dollars for the quarter were less dollars than the previous year. 3Q22 earnings results call (by CEO Jay L. Schoteenstein) As we right size and rebalance Aerie's inventories and counter operating expenses, I expect to see improvements to operating profits for the second half. 1Q23 earnings results call (by CFO Mike) If you think about the OpEx that's up in gross margin, we actually saw a reduction to those operating expenses in the second quarter. So even with SG&A up high-single in the first quarter, our OpEx was only up mid-single. So more to come, but we would expect OpEx to leverage off of all this work and leveraging even incentives at this point next year. 2Q23 earnings results call (by CFO Mike)

Valuation

I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold as the risk/reward situation is no longer attractive. I laid out 3 scenarios above to what AEO shares could be worth by FY25:

In the bull case, I assumed that AEO is able to achieve its FY26 targets of 5% revenue growth CAGR, 10% exit EBIT margin, converts EBIT to EBITDA at FY23 rate, and trades at the current elevated 6.5x forward EBTIDA multiple. In this case, there is potential for 30% upside. In the base case, AEO is able to meet the midpoint of its guide (4% growth CAGR), but its EBIT margin is unlikely to hit its 10% target (as I did the math above). EBIT to EBITDA conversion follows FY23 levels. In this scenario, it is likely that AEO valuation will trade back down to its average given that 5.4x was where it has typically traded with these operating metrics in the past, yielding a downside of 5.4%. In the bear case, AEO grows at the low end of its guide (3% CAGR) and is only able to see ~90bps of margin expansion (assume half of the 300bps increase in OpEx as a percentage to sales as structural, and AEO can only recover 150bps of it over 5 years = 30bps/year, or 90bps/3 years). In this case, AEO fundamentals compare worse than the past given its lower growth rate and higher cost structure; hence, I assumed valuation to trade below average at 5x EBITDA, yielding a downside of ~19%.

Even if I want to be confident in the bull case, it is hard to do so because of AEO history in making such guidance. For me to be positive that they can meet that guide, I will need to see more evidence of cost cuts (that actually materialize) and EBIT margins to expand in the coming quarters. Until then, I am giving this a hold rating.

Risks

Upside risk is that management is really able to cut OpEx while driving growth. This could happen due to further price increase (more gross margin expansion) and rolling out the right products the becomes a trend. It is hard to put a probability to this success, but it is not impossible. The downside risk is that AEO current cost structure is the new normalized level, and it not possible to cut OpEx any further.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for AEO is a hold rating as I believe the current valuation reflects too much optimism about future profitability. While the long-term growth guidance is attractive, achieving a 10% EBIT margin seems unlikely based on AEO's historical performance. I would need to see more evidence of opex leverage or cost cut that leads to actual margin improvement before I would consider a buy rating again.