Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, today we are back to comment on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). For our new readers, behind John Deere, the company is the world's second-largest farm equipment company and is now listed only in the US. Following the 2022 spin-off with Iveco (CNH's commercial vehicle business), the company is now a pure player in the construction and agriculture machinery. As a reminder, Iveco is another company our team covers, which Exor Holding owns.

In our last assessment, we anticipated a softer 2024 in terms of volume; however, we still see CNH Industrial as a company to buy. Being value investors, we like companies with solid fundamentals that are not correctly priced, and CNH Industrial's long-standing investment thesis was backed by 1) a growing population, 2) a $1 billion buyback program, 3) a COGS reduction trend, and 4) new product development to help farmers to produce more outputs and consume less water and land. The new Holland CR11 is a clear example of CNH's next-generation solution. According to the company, these are the new agriculture machine features:

25% faster harvest time

20-40% productivity increase

20% lower fuel consumption

Reduced soil compaction

New Holland CR11 features (Source: CNH Industrial Q4 results presentation)

Fig 1

CNH Industrial's Q4 results already show clear progress toward our investment thesis. Thanks to a supportive balance sheet and a clear focus on FCF generation, CNH Industrial should receive support with its US listing. Aside from higher liquidity, we believe its valuation gap versus the closest competitors will be close.

What's new?

The positive thesis on CNH is starting to bear fruit. Looking at the results, in the Agriculture division, the company's core operating profit margin was up by 50 basis points on a quarterly basis, with top-line sales declining by 8%. This positive performance was also recorded in the Construction segment; CNH has a "control what we can control" mindset toward 2024. Our previous analysis, aligned with the company's estimate, forecasted a $550 million cost-saving target with a 70% realization in 2024. In addition, there is now a projection of an SG&A saving plan with headcount reductions in place (Fig 2). In our analysis, we view CNH's ongoing cost saving positively, but we believe it will not drop to the bottom line on a net basis level. In numbers, the 2024 SG&A saving plan is estimated at $180 million, with an additional $60 million in 2025. CNH plans to host an investor day in May 2024, and we see this even as a positive catalyst; The company believes the Construction segment could have a 10% margin. The business 2024 EBIT target is set between 5.0% and 6.0%. Therefore, the company is its ambitious target. In addition, we flagged higher competition from Asian peers, and on a company-relative basis, CNH needs to improve its large excavator products. We should also report Trimble news on CNH. The operator changed its aftermarket distribution and gave the company "12 months' notice that we will no longer be supplying aftermarket precision agriculture products through CNH network." Here at the Lab, we have a contrarian view, even if this news might be seen as unfavorable. This change might provide CNH with a benefit in terms of margin and revenue; Even if we projected a downside cycle scenario, the company provided supportive detail on its two segments. CNH estimates a net sales reduction between -12% and -8% on a yearly basis. In addition, we now have the target for the Agriculture and Construction division operating profit margin set at 14.5-15.5% (Fig 3) and 5.5-6.5% (Fig 4), respectively. We also believe the agricultural equipment cycle is more resilient than it has been historically. Looking at CNH clients, farmers' balance sheets are healthier, and considering the aged equipment and CNH technological advancements, we believe we favor the industry; According to the company, the Agriculture dealer inventory is a headwind of approximately $1 billion in H1 2024. This is true in North America as well as in Europe. On a positive note, we still guide for a 1% price increase, including the dealers' incentive. The CEO emphasizes that it does not consider an optionality to reduce price in 2024. For this reason, we have now decided to lower CNH sales to $19.91 billion. Going down to our P&L projection, we arrive at an EBITDA of $2.7 billion. Based on the €450 CAPEX plan and current D&A projection, our EBIT declined to $2.3 billion. We arrived at an adjusted net income of $1.93 billion and an EPS of $1.55 (from a previous estimate of $1.67); What's impressive is that CNH Industrial's FCF guidance was confirmed between $1.2 and $1.4 billion. Our FCF is now up by 29% compared to our previous estimates. The company has ample ability to lower its leverage while moving on with the buyback to reduce its valuation gap.

CNH SG&A saving plan

Fig 2

Agriculture 2024 Outlook

Fig 3

Construction 2024 Outlook

Fig 4

Valuation

CNH expects a slowdown in its industrial activities; therefore, we decided to lower our EPS to $1.55. However, after years of blocking & tackling, such as supply chain constraints, dual listing, and strikes, the company's operating leverage might bear fruit.

Given CNH's share price, management thinks the stock trades well under intrinsic value and sees the share repurchase as the most efficient use of capital. CNH will pay $0.47 per share in 2024, with the next ex-dividend date on the 10th of May. However, there is a clear preference for buyback. In detail, the CNH board approved an additional $500 million buyback program, which will begin after the current $1 billion share repurchase is completed. FCF is targeted at 70%, and the company trades at an FCF yield above 10%. We do not consider CNH's plan to reduce SG&A in our scenario. On an FCF yield, the company trades at a significant discount to peers. Caterpillar and Deere's current FCF Yield is at 5.91% and 5.80%, respectively. On a P/E basis, Caterpillar and Deere are above 12x. Our estimates show that the company's P/E is 8.3x compared to a five-year median of 10.37x. Therefore, valuing the company with a target P/E 10x, we derive a buy rating of $15 per share.

Risks

Our principal risks include 1) higher competition with incoming Chinese players, 2) farmers' slowdown with a lower order backlog, 3) execution risks in new product development, and 4) labor inflation, as happened in the US auto segment.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, we believe CNH Industrial is an undervalued agriculture and machinery equipment player. Despite an earnings growth story supported by a positive macro environment, we anticipate multiple expansions. In addition, we see CNH able to manage a volume downcycle in 2024. Q4 results already proved this. Our buy rating is also supported by a buyback that will help the company to lower its valuation gap.