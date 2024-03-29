Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2024

Just_Super

Welcome to the Vanadium miners news.

March saw vanadium pentoxide prices and ferrovanadium prices slightly lower (except China vanadium pentoxide was higher).

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

Europe & China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% one year price chart - Europe = USD 5.20/lb, China = USD 5.00/lb

VanadiumPrice.com

Europe and China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% one year price chart - Europe = USD 26.45/kg, China = USD 26.65/kg

VanadiumPrice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated: "We think there's a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...."

An April 2021 Wood Mackenzie report stated:

Global energy storage deployment surged a remarkable 62% in 2020, with 5 GW/9 GWh of new capacity added. This brought the total energy storage market to more than 27 GWh. Furthermore, we expect the global (energy storage) market to grow 27-fold by 2030.

ResearchAndMarkets forecasts the global VRFB market to grow from US$298m in 2023 to US$921m in 2028, at a CAGR of 20.5% (as of January 2023) (source)

ResearchAndMarkets

Global VRFB forecast growth by region 2022-2031

Guidehouse Insights

CRU forecasts vanadium demand to double by 2032 mostly due to VRFB's (source) (As of January 2023)

CRU

Large scale global deployments of VRFB's are becoming more common (source)

Technology Metals Australia company presentation

Vanadium market news

On March 1 Vanitec reported:

100MW/800MWh! The largest vanadium flow battery independent shared energy storage power station project in China was signed. Polaris Energy Storage Network learned that on 29 February, MAYMUSE (www.maymuse.com) signed a contract for a vanadium flow battery 100MW/800MWh independent shared energy storage power station project with the Shenze County Government in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, with a total investment of 1.68 billion yuan, which is China's largest vanadium flow battery independent shared energy storage power station project... Phase I of 100MW/400MWh will be launched in 2024. It will be completed and connected to the grid by the end of 2024...

On March 11 Fastmarkets reported:

China ferro-alloys sectors show muted response to 2024 economy targets. The ferro-alloys sector in China has shown a muted response to the country's economic targets set for 2024 and laid out in the government work report released by Premier Minister Qiang Li on Tuesday March 5 in Beijing, industry sources have told Fastmarkets...

On March 11 VanadiumPrice.com reported:

Vanadium: A critical mineral catalyst for grid-scale storage... "About 80 to 90 percent of the vanadium consumption is currently for steel production, because a small percentage of vanadium - about two percent - literally doubles the strength of steel," said Ron Espell, president of Nevada Vanadium. "But there's been a growing interest on the battery side with vanadium flow batteries being able to provide grid-level power storage."

On March 22 VanadiumPrice.com reported:

Vanadium stocks are bleeding: Is now the time to buy? Vanadium Stocks Worth Watching...We can see the dips clear as day, which begs the question: Is now the time to buy? Some would argue that it's the perfect time to scoop up shares of vanadium stocks. If this were indeed the bottom of the vanadium market, there are many advantages to investing in vanadium stocks.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

An article missed from last month on February 2 from International Mining reported:

Glencore's Rhovan vanadium facility looks to 'go green' with solar PV facility... Japie Fullard, Glencore Ferroalloys CEO, said: "We are very excited to announce this development at our Rhovan mine. Not only does our mine produce a range of vanadium products that can be used in applications that support a low-carbon economy, but by installing a solar plant that will supply renewable electricity to our operation, we are reducing the mine's overall emissions footprint."

AMG Critical Materials N.V. [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process. In January 2023, AMG announced plans to build a Vanadium Electrolyte plant in Germany with production expected to start at the end of 2023.

On February 21, AMG Critical Materials N.V. announced:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. publishes 2023 annual report...AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses...

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN-AIM:BMN] (OTCPK:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On March 14, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Further update on outstanding funds. Bushveld Minerals Limited (AIM: BMN), the primary vanadium producer, announces that the Company has received a further ZAR56.3 million (~US$3.0 million) from Southern Point Resources' ("SPR"), as a loan on an interest-free basis. The Company has now been loaned the full amount due of US$12.5 million on an unsecured, non-refundable, interest-free basis by SPR (the "Loan").

Largo Inc. [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORF)(LGO)

Largo Inc. is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil as well as a producer of VRFBs.

On March 18, Largo Inc. announced:

Largo announces a proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to bring innovation and scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market. new relationship would establish integrated supply Chain for Vanadium and vanadium electrolyte manufacturing; Support growing demand for long-duration energy storage solutions...

On March 21, Largo Inc. announced: "Largo reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results; Continued focus on operational improvements and cost reduction to offset depressed vanadium prices." Highlights include:

Q4, Full Year 2023 and Other Highlights

"Revenues of $44.2 million in Q4 2023, 7% below Q4 2022; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $7.69 in Q4 2023 vs. $7.77 in Q4 2022.

of $7.69 in Q4 2023 vs. $7.77 in Q4 2022. Operating costs of $43.2 million in Q4 2023 vs. $44.5 million in Q4 2022; Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1 V 2 O 5 equivalent sold of $5.44 in Q4 2023 vs. $5.15 in Q4 2022.

V O equivalent sold of $5.44 in Q4 2023 vs. $5.15 in Q4 2022. Net loss of $13.3 million in Q4 2023, which included $6.6 million in non-recurring items vs. net loss of $15.6 million in Q4 2022, which included $6.3 million in non-recurring items; Basic loss per share of $0.21 in Q4 2023 vs. basic loss per share of $0.24 in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $1.4 million in Q4 2023 increased by 138% from that seen in Q4 2022.

of $1.4 million in Q4 2023 increased by 138% from that seen in Q4 2022. Revenues of $198.7 million in 2023, 13% below 2022; Revenues per pound sold 1 of $8.66 in 2023 vs. $9.38 in 2022.

of $8.66 in 2023 vs. $9.38 in 2022. Operating costs of $174.8 million in 2023 vs. $169.7 million in 2022, and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound 1 V 2 O 5 equivalent sold of $5.30 in 2023 vs. $4.57 in 2022; Within revised annual cash operating costs excluding royalties 1 per pound guidance for 2023.

V O equivalent sold of $5.30 in 2023 vs. $4.57 in 2022; Within revised annual cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound guidance for 2023. Net loss of $32.4 million in 2023, which included $10.3 million in non-recurring items vs. net loss of $2.2 million in 2022, which included $13.8 million in non-recurring items; Basic loss per share of $0.51 in 2023 vs. basic loss per share of $0.03 in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $12.1 million in 2023 vs. $41.6 million in 2022.

of $12.1 million in 2023 vs. $41.6 million in 2022. Cash balance of $42.7 million, net working capital 3 surplus of $94.7 million and debt of $75.0 million exiting 2023.

surplus of $94.7 million and debt of $75.0 million exiting 2023. V 2 O 5 production of 2,768 tonnes in Q4 2023, a 38% increase over the 2,004 tonnes produced in Q4 2022; Annual V 2 O 5 production of 9,681 tonnes in 2023 vs. 10,436 tonnes in 2022 and within the Company's revised 2023 production guidance range of 9,000 - 11,000 tonnes...

O production of 2,768 tonnes in Q4 2023, a 38% increase over the 2,004 tonnes produced in Q4 2022; Annual V O production of 9,681 tonnes in 2023 vs. 10,436 tonnes in 2022 and within the Company's revised 2023 production guidance range of 9,000 - 11,000 tonnes... In Q4 2023, Largo Clean Energy's ("LCE") 6 megawatt-hour vanadium flow battery deployment for Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") was validated to operate on test conditions according to EGPE specifications and LCE test procedures...

The Company produced 8,970 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate in Q4 2023; In January and February 2024, the Company produced 5,100 tonnes and 2,000 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate, respectively."

Vanadium Market Update

"The average benchmark price per pound of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $6.46 in Q4 2023, a 22% decrease from the average of $8.25 seen in Q4 2022; The average benchmark price per pound of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $6.53 as at December 31, 2023, a 31% decrease from the average of $9.44 seen as at December 31, 2022.

O in Europe was $6.46 in Q4 2023, a 22% decrease from the average of $8.25 seen in Q4 2022; The average benchmark price per pound of V O in Europe was $6.53 as at December 31, 2023, a 31% decrease from the average of $9.44 seen as at December 31, 2022. Vanadium spot demand was soft in Q4 2023, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel industries, however, strong demand from the aerospace sector continued..."

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a small vanadium producer.

No vanadium news for the month.

Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

No news for the month.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

No news for the month.

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On March 1, Neometals announced: "S&P Dow Jones Indices announces March 2024 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices."

On March 14, Neometals announced:

Half-year report for the 6 months ended 31 December 2023. Cash and term deposits on hand as of 31 December 2023 totalled A$19.4 million. The Company has net receivables and investments totalling approximately $15.4 million...

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTCQB:ATVVF) - merger with Technology Metals Australia completed in early 2024

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. VSUN Energy was launched by AVL in 2016 to target the energy storage market for vanadium redox flow batteries [VRFBs].

On March 1, Australian Vanadium announced: "S&P Dow Jones Indices announces March 2024 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices."

On March 6, Australian Mining reported:

AVL produces 'ultra-high' purity vanadium. Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) has reached a key milestone in its journey to become Australia's largest vanadium producer. The company has used AVL ore to produce 99.9 per cent ultra-high purity vanadium pentoxide at pilot scale... Alongside producing its first vanadium electrolyte last week, AVL has also successfully commissioned its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility that completed construction in December.

On March 11, Australian Vanadium announced: "Higher vanadium and iron concentrate grades highlighted in testwork." Highlights include:

"...Results suggest a high-grade project can be optimised across an unconstrained southern strike extent, with potential for increased economic benefits."

On March 11, Australian Vanadium announced: "Interim financial report..."

On March 19, Australian Vanadium announced: "Battery ready vanadium electrolyte produced." Highlights include:

"AVL has successfully produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte for use in vanadium flow batteries at its electrolyte manufacturing facility.

Independent testing shows that the vanadium electrolyte complies with typical specifications required by vanadium flow battery manufacturers."

On March 25, Australian Vanadium announced: "Achievement of ultra-high purity 99.9% vanadium product."

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies 'Vanadiumcorp-Electrochem Processing Technology' and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On February 28, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. announced: "Australian grant of patent issued for Vanadiumcorp's metallurgical process..."

On March 1, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. announced: "Vanadiumcorp's first electrolyte production plant is fully assembled..."

On March 7, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. announced: "Government of India Grant of patent issued for Vanadiumcorp's metallurgical process..."

On March 19, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. announced:

Vanadiumcorp announces a key milestone with its first electrolyte plant...Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., CEO of the Company, stated: "Vanadiumcorp will enter midstream into the Vanadium Flow Battery (VFB) supply chain with the production of vanadium electrolytes for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). With the initial production of electrolytes from Plant No. 1, Vanadiumcorp is on track to produce up to 350,000 litres of electrolytes annually, sufficient to store some 6.8 MWh of electrical energy in VFB installations. The Company welcomes inquiries from those VFB OEMs seeking a reliable, Made-in-Canada source of high-purity vanadium electrolytes."

Tivan Limited [ASX:TVN] (formerly TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG](OTCPK:TNGZF)

Tivan Limited is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tivan Limited is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product. Tivian 100% owns the Speewah Mining Pty Ltd (from King River Resources Limited [ASX:KRR]) the owner of the Speewah Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in WA.

On February 28, Tivan Limited announced: "Tivan to commence Vanadium Electrolyte Testwork Program with Sumitomo Electric Industries...

On February 29, Tivan Limited announced: "Tivan signs second Heritage Protection Agreement for Speewah Project..."

On March 1, Tivan Limited announced: "Tivan secures one year extension at Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct..."

On March 22, Tivan Limited announced: "Tivan agrees strategic capital raising of up to $12.4 million."

On March 22, Tivan Limited announced: "Half-year financial report 31 December 2023."

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] [GR:TR3]

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 86.49% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On March 12, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2023..."

Richmond Vanadium Technology [ASX:RVT] ("RVT")

RVT now owns 100% of the Richmond Vanadium Project. It has a global Mineral Resource of

.

No significant news for the month.

Phenom Resources Corp. [TSXV:PHNM] (OTCQX:PHNMF) (formerly First Vanadium Corp.)

The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property hosts one of North America's largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a Historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On March 21, Phenom Resources Corp. announced:

Phenom submits larger U.S. Federal grant application...Phenom has received a letter from the DOE stating the Concept Paper was carefully reviewed and DOE expressed encouragement for the Company to submit a full application. In response, Phenom has submitted its full application for a US$300 million grant.

QEM Limited [ASX:QEM]

QEM Limited owns the Julia Creek Vanadium and Oil Shale Project in North Western Queensland, Australia.

On February 23, Mining.com.au reported:

QEM and UQ partnership to produce first V2O5. Critical minerals explorer and developer QEM (ASX:QEM) has partnered with the University of Queensland (UQ) to produce the first high purity vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) from an industrial waste stream in Australia. QEM, which has a $24.22 market capitalisation, says it engaged UQ regarding the Circular Economy project to upscale vanadium-bearing catalysts sourced from Queensland industrial waste. According to QEM, UQ undertook a small-scale laboratory demonstration of all the processing steps in recycling the vanadium catalyst into a high purity vanadium oxide product greater than 99%.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTCPK:SRHYY)

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTC:DMNKF)

Other listed vanadium juniors

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Blue Sky Uranium [TSXV:BSK] (OTCQB:BKUCF)

Critical Minerals Group [ASX:CMG]

Currie Rose Resources Inc. [TSXV:CUI]

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Manuka Resources [ASX:MKR]

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Santa Fe Minerals [ASX:SFM]

Strategic Resources [TSXV:SR] (OTCPK:SCCFF)

Surefire Resources [ASX:SRN]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTCQB:PNTZF)

UVRE [ASX:UVA]

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

Viking Mines [ASX:VKA]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Enerox GmbH (90% Bushveld/10% Cellcube Energy Storage Systems)

Invinity Energy Systems (LSE:IES) (IVVGF) (OTCQX:IESVF)

Conclusion

March saw vanadium pentoxide prices and ferrovanadium prices slightly lower (except China vanadium pentoxide was higher).

Highlights for the month include:

100MW/800MWh! The largest vanadium flow battery independent shared energy storage power station project in China was signed.

China ferro-alloys sectors show muted response to 2024 economy targets.

Vanadium: A critical mineral catalyst for grid-scale storage.

Vanadium stocks are bleeding: Is now the time to buy? Some would argue that it's the perfect time to scoop up shares of vanadium stocks, if this were indeed the bottom of the vanadium market.

Glencore's Rhovan vanadium facility looks to 'go green' with solar PV facility.

Largo Inc. reports a net loss in Q4 2023 and for full year 2023.

Australian Vanadium produces 99.9% 'ultra-high' purity vanadium at pilot scale and commissioned its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility and battery ready vanadium electrolyte produced.

Vanadiumcorp's first electrolyte production plant is fully assembled, with the initial production of electrolytes from Plant No. 1, Vanadiumcorp is on track to produce up to 350,000 litres of electrolytes annually.

Tivan Limited agrees strategic capital raising of up to $12.4 million.

Phenom Resources has submitted for a US$300 million grant from the DOE.

QEM and UQ partnership to produce first V2O5.

