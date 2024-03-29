Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It was a strong quarter for stocks at home and abroad. While the S&P 500 returned close to 10%, the ex-US index, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index ETF (VEU) returned near 5% (data through Wednesday, March 27).

The SPX paces for its best Q1 since 2019, driven by high-momentum stocks and extreme moves from AI-related equities. Tried-and-true high-dividend companies abroad underperformed modestly, but the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) kept pace with US large caps over the back half of the quarter.

I reiterate a buy rating on VYMI. I continue to see the portfolio as being a strong value with a growing dividend, while its technical situation has improved in my view.

Q1 Returns Through March 27: US Stocks Outperformed

According to Vanguard, VYMI seeks to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index. The ETF provides investors with easy and low-cost access to international equities forecast to have above-average dividend yields. The fund employs a passively managed, sampling approach to portfolio allocation.

VYMI experienced significant growth over the past several months. Since I last reviewed the ETF during the fourth quarter of 2023, total assets under management has swelled from $6.5 billion to more than $7.6 billion - positive fund flows and some NAV appreciation were seen. But with share-price momentum trends being mixed, as evidenced by the fund's C+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha, investors may still be skeptical of a sustained regime change in favor of foreign equities and high-dividend payers.

VYMI's annual expense ratio is very low at just 0.22% while its trailing 12-month dividend yield is nearly 4x that of the S&P 500 (4.86%). Risk metrics are likewise healthy given a low volatility rise since late October 2023. Finally, liquidity readings are robust with average daily trading volume of more than 400,000 shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just a single basis point.

There has been a modest shift away from growth toward blend when inspecting the style box. The 4-star, Silver-rated ETF by Morningstar now shows 32% in large-cap blend and just 6% in large-cap growth. There is a low, but material, 13% exposure to mid-caps. The valuation has ticked more expensive - the P/E ratio inched up from 8.8 about four months ago to just under 10 today. Still, its PEG ratio remains barely above 1, indicating a strong value.

VYMI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

VYMI is heavy into the Financials sector, which is not my favorite spot for long-term growth. The group was, however, among the top-performing sectors in Q1, so VYMI could attract momentum investors if that trend persists through 2024.

Energy is another overweight, and I do like that sector for continued gains based on higher oil prices lately. In terms of dividends, 2023 marked a new all-time high in VYMI's total distribution payout.

VYMI: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, April and May has been a bullish stretch for the yield-focused foreign equity fund. So now could be an opportune time to be long the index ETF.

VYMI: Bullish April-May Return History

The Technical Take

With a solid Q1 performance, growing assets, and a low valuation, VYMI's technical situation looks just fine in my opinion. Notice in the chart below that shares have been on a real heater since late October 2023. The ETF broke above key resistance at the $66 mark which developed over the second half of last year. The bulls took VYMI above that area earlier this year while its 200-day moving average is now upward-sloping - something I pointed out last time as the long-term trend indicator line was flat. Another improved technical signal is seen at the top of the graph - the RSI momentum oscillator has been ranging between 40 and 80, a noted bullish zone.

There remains, however, long-term resistance at the all-time high at $72. If the fund rallies through that, then it is clear skies ahead. For now, an upside measured move price objective to $73 is in play based on the height of the range from early 2023 through this past February.

Overall, VYMI's technical situation has improved while resistance remains at $72.

VYMI: Bullish Near-Term Breakout, $71-$72 Remains Resistance

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on VYMI. I like its straightforward, low-cost approach. The diversified index ETF boasts a big yield with favorable volatility metrics. Its earnings multiple is cheap and technical momentum appears better today compared to late last year.