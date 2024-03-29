Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VYMI: Foreign Blue Chips Participating In The Rally, More Upside Expected

Summary

  • US stocks outperformed international stocks in Q1, with the S&P 500 returning close to 10% and the ex-US index returning near 5% through March 27.
  • The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF kept pace with US large caps over the back half of the quarter, suggesting better relative strength.
  • VYMI's technical situation has improved, with growing assets, low valuation, and positive momentum indicators, making it a strong value investment.
  • I highlight key price levels on the chart to monitor.

It was a strong quarter for stocks at home and abroad. While the S&P 500 returned close to 10%, the ex-US index, as measured by the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index ETF (VEU) returned

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.68K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | Retirement

