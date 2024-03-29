Irina Gelwich

In our Enagás' last assessment (OTCPK:ENGGF, OTCPK:ENGGY), we perfectly timed the market (Fig 1). Here at the Lab, we like EU-regulated pipeline companies, and last August 2023, our team moved the Spanish player to a neutral rating. In early January 2024, we downgraded the company to a sell recommendation with a target price of €12.96 per share. According to our analysis, these evidences were supported by the following:

Enagás' free cash flow could not meet the dividend per share payment; There was no news on the GSP arbitration with a possibility of a higher net debt evolution; The company's valuation was unjustified compared to EU-regulated peers.

For our new readers, Enagas engages its activities in the gas field. Aside from its home market, the company is present in several countries, such as Greece, Albania, Chile, Peru, and Italy. Enagas mainly offers gas transmission with a pipeline network. In addition, as indicated in our previous analysis, Enagas Is Playing A Crucial Role In The Energy Crisis, there are five additional pillars to consider: storage, interconnections, biomethane, regasification, and alliances with neighboring countries.

Enagás' Rating Price Changes

In a nutshell, in addition to presenting 2023 results, the company announced a 43% cut in the dividend per share for the period 2024 and 2026. There was a communication postponement regarding the Peruvian arbitration, and as a consequence, Enagás's valuation significantly declined. As reported in Fig 1, the company's stock price decreased by approximately 20%.

Still, it's a no-go opportunity.

Although the company lowered the dividend payment from €1.74 to €1 per share, at the P&L level, Enagás' average payout ratio is still estimated at 90% in the 2024 – 2026 period (Fig 2). In detail, with no buyback in place, the company will likely pay a total dividend of approximately €250 million. Even assuming a cash conversion ratio of 100%, which is in line with the company's last three-year average, our operating cash flow will be unable to meet Enagás ongoing CAPEX requirements coupled with the new shareholder remuneration policy; Following point 1), looking at the new release, we also see inconsistency in the capital allocation priorities in the forward period. Indeed, the company decided to increase its CAPEX expectations for the hydrogen backbone from €2.5 billion in previous guidance to €3.2 billion. Therefore, here at the Lab, we believe that this dividend cut was not enough; Before providing our financials, there are two additional considerations. 1) There is no clarity on Enagás' asset rotation policy. Indeed, the company might finance new CAPEX projects with its existing assets base. This could have relieved investors, but there was no communication about it. And 2) There is no visibility on the new regulatory framework for hydrogen. Looking at the slide, the company is promoting the new Spanish hydrogen backbone; however, there is still no evidence of a potential remuneration. (As a reference, hydrogen is mentioned 39 times in the FY 2023 presentation - Fig 3). Indeed, hydrogen remuneration is still a work in progress. According to the calculation, we believe the management is targeting a 6/8% return in the CAPEX hydrogen Regulatory Asset Base (RAB). But this remains a question mark. Rumors suggest that the new framework is expected in 2026.

Enagás new DPS

Enagás hydrogen

Changes in Estimates

Before providing our new estimate, it is critical to give details on Enagás' top-line sales and how they are generated. This is not the first time we have investigated the matter. In 2021, the Spanish regulator CNMC decided to cut Enagás RAB by approximately 20% and set lower tariffs applicable to the gas transmission networks and regasification. This reduced revenue generation by approximately 3/4% per year. However, as already mentioned, a topline cut of that magnitude had a substantial cash flow reduction for Enagas’ main concession. There is a full update on the Enagás new remuneration system below:

Despite that, looking at the numbers, the company delivered FY 2023 net income results ahead of our expectations. This was mainly due to lower financial charges and better dividends from affiliates. In 2024, the company also guided a net income of 10% above our numbers. In addition, Enagás's net debt was moderately above our year-end target. The company had almost €1 billion in debt to be renegotiated in the next two years, but €450 million maturing debt of 2025 was canceled using the bond proceeds issued in January 2024.

Enagás has a take-or-pay contract, and following the lower sales from the new RAB system, in our estimates, we anticipate sales of €893 million. With a better outlook supported by further opex rationalization (Fig 4), we arrive at an EBITDA of €747 million. As a reminder, Enagás's 2023 EBITDA reached €780 million. On the hydrogen opportunity, we are not considering a step up in CAEPX. The company increased its hydrogen infrastructure investment by €690 million from the 2027-2030 period. Therefore, in our 12-month visible period horizon, including the TPCO2 investments and considering the lower dividend payment set at approximately €250 million, we increase our estimate of Enagás year-end net debt level from €3.4 billion to €3.51 billion. In 2024, the company guides a net profit of €260-270 million (Mare estimates are set at €242 million) and a net debt of €3.4 billion (Fig 5).

Therefore, today, we apply minor changes in our short-term EPS forecasts. we increased our 2024E EPS forecast to €1.09 from €0.96. Looking at the dividend, we also slightly revised our earnings contribution from affiliates, mainly for TAP (Fig 6).

Enagás OPEX cut

Enagás 2024 Outlook

Mare Past Analysis - TAP increase

Valuation

In short, despite a decline in stock price, the valuation still isn't attractive. Even after we revised upwards our EPS estimates, Enagás trades at a P/E of 12.4x. The company's yield is at 7.4%; however, this is not enough for downside protection. Looking at Enagás' peers, Snam, a more diversified player, trades at a P/E of 12.6x and a dividend yield of 6.7%, while E.ON is at 11.3x P/E. In Enagás home market, Red Electrica has less leverage and trade at a P/E of 12.5x. Valuing Enagás with a peer average P/E target of 12x, we derive a stock price of €13 per share with an equal weight 12-month rating. To arrive at the ADR valuation, applying the same P/E methodology, we should convert our EPS estimate in dollars and divide the results by 2. Applying the same P/E target (12x) for the dollar EPS at 0.59, we derive an ADR price of $7 per share. This full valuation is also supported by the EV/EBITDA ratio. In our numbers, Enagás enteprise value is at approximately €7 billion. According to our 2024 EBITDA projection, the company trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x. E.ON, Snam, and Red Electrica trades at 7.53x, 11.87x, and 10.92x, respectively. Therefore, we believe Enagás' valuation is full.

Risks

Downside risks include a lower WACC-RAB remuneration, a prolonged GSP arbitration, a higher-than-expected interest rate environment, and lower hydrogen support from Spain and/or the EU community.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, we remain cautious about the equity story and will continue to adjust our earnings estimates on Enagás' CAPEX visibility. Considering the latest investments, the new dividend seems unsustainable over the long run, and there are companies with better remuneration and earnings visibility to consider, such as Snam (+3% DPS annually increase over the next three years) and E.ON (+5% DPS annually increase until 2028).

