Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: Looking Interesting For Long-Term Investors (Rating Upgrade)

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Notwithstanding some headwinds from funding cost pressure, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp continues to enjoy stable earnings and profitability.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits have stabilized, while interest-bearing deposit cost growth is likewise moderating. Credit quality remains excellent.
  • With the shares now below 1.4x tangible book value, the stock trades at its lowest premium in a long time, excluding COVID-hit 2020.

Storefronts in Lodi, California

Dennis Garrels

Tucked away on the pink sheets with pretty thin trading volume, life can often move quite slowly for the shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB). Indeed, just as this California-based lender avoided the sell-off that hit other

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.35K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMCB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMCB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMCB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News