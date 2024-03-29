Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exelon: Rate-Base Scale, Cost Management Drive Upside Potential

Mar. 29, 2024 10:00 AM ETExelon Corporation (EXC) Stock
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
388 Followers

Summary

  • Exelon Corporation is the largest electric utility in the United States, with nearly 11 million customers and six regulated utility subsidiaries.
  • The company has outlined a $34.5bn capital investment strategy aimed at expanding its rate base at a CAGR of 7.5% and ensuring margin expansion through expense management.
  • Additionally, the firm is well-positioned to capitalize on utility megatrends, such as renewables and electrification of the broader economy.
  • My discounted cash flow valuation estimated an NPV for Exelon of $38.93, a ~5% undervaluation.
  • Therefore, I rate Exelon a 'buy'.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is a Chicago, Illinois-based electric utility - the largest in the United States - with nearly 11 million customers and six regulated utility subsidiaries. The firm primarily maintains a presence in Illinois and the US East Coast.

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
388 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EXC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News