Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) R&D Update Call and Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2024 11:11 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS) Stock
Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) R&D Update Call and Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Lim - Chairman, CEO & Co-founder
Shannon Morris - Chief Medical Officer
David Chacko - CFO & Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anupam Rama - JP Morgan
Michael Riad - Morgan Stanley
Alec Stranahan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Andres Maldonado - HC Wainwright & Co.
Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI
Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to the Erasca R&D Update conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a brief question and answer session as a reminder, this webcast is being recorded today, March 28, 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Jonathan Lim, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Lim

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today, and welcome to our Erasca R&D Update conference call. Here with me are David Chacko, our CFO and Chief Business Officer, and Shannon Morris, our Chief Medical Officer. We will be making forward-looking statements.

As a reminder, our name is our mission to erase cancer. This audience is well familiar with our team and industry leading portfolio focused on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway. So what I'd like to highlight is that as we announced yesterday in our 10-K filing, we ended the fourth quarter with $322 million of cash, which does not include the $45 million oversubscribed equity financing with top-tier investors that we also announced yesterday.

With this financing, we're pleased to be able to revise our cash runway guidance from the first half of 2026 for the second half of 2026 to be able to continue to execute on our pipeline. For as

