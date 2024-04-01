chekyfoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Coinbase Rollercoaster

Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) life as a public company has been a rollercoaster. It went public in 2021 at $250 a share, after which it experienced a surge to record highs of $350 a share. However, its pump was short-lived as the stock crashed, tumbling in line with the heightened volatility that has come to be associated with cryptocurrency-linked asset classes. Its first year as a public company was a disaster, as the stock was down by 38%.

COIN has experienced dramatic fluctuations that consistently resulted in the decline of stock. In 2022, its share price reached an all-time low of about $31 per share after having shed nearly 87% of its market value. The underperformance was due to a mix of factors, the key being volatility in the cryptocurrency sector. As cryptocurrencies faced significant downturns, exemplified by Bitcoin plummeting from record highs of $68,000 per coin to lows of around $4,000, it was inevitable that Coinbase would also experience pressure.

On the same note, Coinbase has felt the full brunt of the regulatory pressures as the authorities continue poking holes into the legitimacy of their core business of handling cryptocurrencies. The argument has always been whether tokens should be treated as securities or currencies. The crackdowns that have come to target crypto exchanges and mining activities have only dented exchange sentiments among investors.

Similarly, periods of heightened volatility resulting in significant implosions in the sector have only rattled investors. Investors opting to stay clear of the sector have only affected trading activities on the Coinbase exchange, consequently affecting its key revenue base, whereby it generates a good chunk through fees.

COIN's fortunes are closely tied to the ebbs and flows of the cryptocurrency market. COIN has seen a positive impact, with the recent crypto revival pushing new highs. However, investing in COIN hinges on believing Bitcoin will surge to new highs soon after its consolidation phase. Given the stock's volatility and historical downturns, the potential downside risk is high for investors without confidence in Bitcoin's imminent rally.

Data by YCharts

Soaring Over 300% Amid Crypto Renaissance and Regulatory Nods

Coinbase fortunes would improve in 2023 as the stock rolled back to life amid renewed interest in cryptocurrencies. In the past 12 months, the stock rallied 300%, recouping a significant chunk of the losses accrued over the previous years.

Coinbase's outlook and sentiments have improved since regulators in the US approved the Bitcoin Exchange Traded funds. The regulatory approval added a layer of credibility to a sector regulators have constantly scrutinized. The stock is already up by more than 50% for the year and is powering through its IPO price for the first time in nearly three years.

Since June of last year, Coinbase has been trading above the 200-day moving average, signaling buyers are in control. Pullbacks to the 200-day moving average have presented buy opportunities from where new buyers have joined the fray and continued pushing the stock higher.

Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence Indicators are above zero, confirming buyers' price control. Nevertheless, after a 63% plus rally year to date, Coinbase appears overstretched and trading in overbought territory. The narrowing of the MACD moving averages and a potential crossover indicate a possible pullback, with the stock trading above the long-running rising channel.

tradingview.com

Coinbase Growing Competitive Edge

Coinbase's impressive run in the market has everything to do with the company establishing itself as a trusted leader in the burgeoning crypto landscape. The exchange has established itself as a leader in spot trading across the US by launching solutions that target customers of different classes. For instance, in the second quarter of last year, the company launched Coinbase Financial Markets to offer regulated futures trading in the US ahead of the BTC ETF approval.

Additionally, Coinbase expanded its trading products around the globe by getting new licenses. Consequently, the company now offers crypto trading services in Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, France, and Spain. Since most of the world capital is held by institutional investors, the exchange has moved to target the niche market by launching institutional trading products, including Coinbase Asset Management.

Record-Breaking 2023: Soaring Revenues Amid Crypto Volatility

Coinbase's efforts to build a long-term growth business are already paying off, as seen by the impressive fiscal 2023 financial results. Transactional revenues were up by 83% quarter over quarter to $529 million as the exchange benefited from higher volatility and crypto asset prices. Subscription and services revenues grew by 12% to $375 million in the fourth quarter. Total revenue was up 41% quarter over quarter to $954 million, as net revenue increased 45% to $905 million.

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter came from consumer trading volume in the Coinbase exchange, which increased 164% to $29 billion, better than the US spot market, which grew 90%. Coinbase also recorded a 161% increase in institutional trading volume, totaling $37 million. Thus, the strong performance in the fourth quarter was driven by improved market activity and Coinbase's investment in product offerings.

Chart showing revenue growth

Additionally, the subscription and services revenue grew 78% to $1.4 billion for the entire year, driven by growth in stablecoin revenue, interest income, and blockchain rewards. Total revenue was down 3% to $3.1 billion; net revenue dropped 7% to $2.9 billion. Amid the year-over-year revenue decline, Coinbase made significant strides in operation efficiency as total operating expenses dropped 45% to $3.3 billion. The decline came as sales marketing and general administrative expenses fell 39% to $2.7 billion.

The significant decline in operating expenses propelled Coinbase to a positive income of $95 million for 2023, backed by a positive adjusted EBITDA of $964 million. Additionally, the company reduced its debt by $413 million, or 12%. Hence, Coinbase ended the fourth quarter with a balance sheet of $5.7 billion, an increase of $213 million.

Chart showing Coinbase Operating Expense

Finally, while the company's focus in 2023 was to generate positive EBITDA, Coinbase has warned that margins could come under pressure in 2024 due to higher stock-based compensation. The company expects headcount to increase to capitalize on long-term opportunities.

Consequently, after generating $320 million in total transaction revenue during the first two months of the year, Coinbase anticipates its subscription and services revenue will range from $410 million to $480 million. Thus, the company expects transaction expenses to rise to the mid-teens as a percentage of net revenue.

Coinbase at the Regulatory Crossroads

While Coinbase is undoubtedly walking every inch like a well-oiled corporation, pushing towards operational advancement, it's at the same time negotiating through an enlarging regulatory matrix that constitutes risks to future business possibilities. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Coinbase, a major sign of tightening regulation in the digital asset space. The move comes on the broad-based actions of the SEC seeking to bring regulation to the nascent market trading digital assets.

Coinbase had received a so-called Wells Notice from the SEC last year, meaning the regulator signals intentions to take enforcement action following an investigation. The probe on Coinbase will be in response to allegations that the firm has, in several instances, facilitated selling unregistered securities. The regulator insists that Coinbase has allowed the trading of cryptocurrencies that, from its perspective, should be classified and regulated as securities.

In addition, the question related to the requirement to be registered as an exchange unveiled the dilemma that if the exchange were not registered as such, then the SEC should press for that, claiming that the latter is providing cryptocurrencies that represent securities and, hence, should be registered as either a broker-dealer, a national securities exchange, or a clearing agency.

Coinbase has always insisted that transactions on its platform don't qualify as securities. Nevertheless, a US District Judge has ruled that the case can proceed, given that some crypto trades on Coinbase's platform meet the long-standing definition of an investment contract. Thus, the piling regulatory pressure can potentially threaten Coinbase's business model, which has been successful so far. The CEO, Brian Armstrong, is on record insisting the company is not ready to leave the US given the regulatory uncertainty.

Nevertheless, Armstrong has never shied away from the prospect of investing abroad as one of the ways of shrugging the uncertainty in the US. While the US has the potential to be an essential crypto market, Coinbase is increasingly exploring ways of reducing its reliance, which is seen as one of the reasons it has expanded its operations into Germany, Japan, and Spain, among other countries. Finally, the United Arab Emirates is another important country on which the exchange has set its sights, even as Dubai remains a favorable regulator of cryptocurrencies.

Bottom Line

After years of underperformance, Coinbase is out to the best start to the year since 2018, solidifying its edge as a solidly profitable cryptocurrency trading platform. This is after the exchange registered a continued massive rebound in trading volumes, attributed to renewed confidence and interest in cryptocurrencies. The SEC's green light to a BTC ETF would bring, for the first time, the sector a layer of legitimacy; it has forever operated under regulatory scrutiny. Nevertheless, COIN's downside risk is high, with Bitcoin hitting all-time highs and individual and institutional investors trading more.