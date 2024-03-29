Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan: This Banking Giant Has A Very Decent Upside Potential

Mar. 29, 2024 2:22 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • Thesis Update: JPMorgan's stock has risen by 15.57% since my previous article. Now, my projected fair price is $237.41, representing a 20.7% upside from the current price.
  • Growth Plan: Expansion through 500 new branches poses both opportunities and risks in capturing deposits.
  • Market Share: JPMorgan holds 13.80% of total deposits in the US, indicating room for growth in the banking sector.
  • Rating: JPM remains a strong buy because of its strong financial condition and the potential return that can be released if my fair price estimate is achieved.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

Thesis

In my previous article (released in Q3 2023, which were released on October 13) that covered JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), I assigned a strong buy rating citing that its estimated fair price

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.67K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News