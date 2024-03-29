Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
inTEST Corporation (INTT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2024 1:51 PM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT) Stock
inTEST Corporation (NYSE:INTT) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Pawlowski - Investor Relations
Nick Grant - President & Chief Executive Officer
Duncan Gilmour - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street
Ted Jackson - Northland Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to inTEST Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for inTEST. Thank you. You may begin.

Deborah Pawlowski

Good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your interest in inTEST Corporation. And thank you for sharing your time with us today. Joining me on our call are Nick Grant, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Duncan Gilmour, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

You should have the earnings release, which crossed the wires yesterday after market as well as the slides that will accompany our conversation today. The 2023 10-K was filed yesterday as well. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, intest.com. You will also find there our restated third quarter and 9-months 10-QA. It was also filed yesterday. Duncan will touch on that briefly.

But if you would turn to Slide 2, I will review the safe harbor statement. During this call, management may make some forward-looking statements about our current plans, beliefs and expectations. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as in other documents filed by the company with Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can be found on our website or at sec.gov.

