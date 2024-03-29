Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.53K Followers

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE:SKYH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Francisco Gonzalez - Chief Financial Officer
Tal Keinan - CEO and Chairman
Mike Schmitt - Chief Accounting Officer
Tim Herr - Treasurer
Tori Petro - Accounting Manager
Will Whitesell - COO

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sky Harbour 2023 Year End Earnings Conference Call and Webinar. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. If you’d like to ask a question during this time, simply submit the question online using the webcast URL posted on our website. Thank you.

Francisco Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer, you may begin your conference.

Francisco Gonzalez

Thank you, Krista. I'm Francisco Gonzalez, CFO at Sky Harbour. Hello, and welcome to the 2023 full year earnings equity investor conference call and webcast for the Sky Harbour Group Corporation. We've also invited our bondholder investors and our borrowing subsidiaries, Sky Harbour Capital to join and participate on this call as well.

Before we begin, I've been asked by counsel to note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this year's earnings. Some of the information that we will be discussing today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's assumptions, which may or may not come true and you should refer to the language on slides one and two of this presentation, as well as our SEC filings for a description of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today and we assume no obligation to update any such statement.

