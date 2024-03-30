Don't Put All Your REIT Eggs In One Basket

Katsiaryna Kallantai/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

No matter where you’re shopping right now, you’re going to see baskets being sold.

As in Easter baskets – either empty ones you can fill yourself or prearranged assortments of chocolates, candies and toys.

Five Below. Walmart. Target. Big Lots. Piggly Wiggly. Stop & Shop. Giant. CVS…

They’re right there, reminding you that kids and grandkids across the U.S. are waiting with eager expectation for goodies.

It used to be that kids had to hunt for their prizes. And those prizes were just hard-boiled eggs!

Fun colors, it’s true, but eggs nonetheless.

So, I’m not sure how the holiday became a chocoholic’s dream, as it is today. Though if I had to guess, I’d say Hershey has a really great marketing team.

Incidentally, that chocolate is set to become even more expensive than it already is. For everyone involved.

Multiple outlets are reporting on the cocoa situation, but here’s CNN’s take:

“Consumers hunting for Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies this year can expect sticker shock similar to Valentine’s Day. Retail chocolate prices rose 11.6% across all of 2023, according to Circana data shared with CNN, outpacing the $3.4 annual rise in the overall Consumer Price Index, a common measure of inflation. “That’s in large part because the price of cocoa… has spiked. Poor climate and crop diseases in West Africa – home to 70% of global cocoa production – have tightened supply and caused prices to skyrocket.”

At last check, the commodity had hit $10,000 per ton.

A World With Limited Chocolate (Would Probably Be a Healthier World)

It’s worth quoting a bit more of that article to explain how intense the cocoa situation really is right now:

“Cocoa futures have more than doubled since January, hitting a record high of $10,000… That’s a 250% increase from last March, outpacing recent surges in Bitcoin and gold. “And while chocolate sales the two weeks around Easter hit $925 million last year, according to data from NielsenIQ, experts wonder how long the growth can last as the cost of cocoa continues to soar.”

Fortunately for humanity, chocolate isn’t an all-out necessity – contrary to some opinions. We can live without our KitKats, Godiva truffles, and hot fudge sauce on our moose tracks ice cream sundaes.

We might not be as happy in the moment, but we might end up being healthier for the deprivation. Who knows? We could even discover other foods like peppers – a surprisingly great, sweet snack.

Or how about yogurt, fruit, or sweet potatoes? For that matter, cutting back on chocolate gives us more opportunity to enjoy healthy proteins and grains that can do a lot more for our overall wellbeing.

Nutrition experts promote a balanced diet for a reason: because that variety addresses different areas of what we need.

Whole grains, for example, provide important vitamins and minerals as well as fiber. Protein helps build and repair muscles, increases our immune responses, and helps to curb our appetites. While varying vegetables and fruits are great for lowering blood pressure as well as reducing the risk of both heart disease and certain cancers.

While each set of preventative and enabling measures are helpful by themselves, your best chances of health and happiness come from figuring out the right combination for your body.

Diversified Investments Can Do Great Things for Your Finances

I’m sure you already know where I’m going here, but let me state the obvious anyway…

The same principal that applies to your physical health applies to your financial health. A properly diversified portfolio based on your personal considerations is the best way to achieve a future you can appreciate.

Or, to put it another way, you don’t want to model your investments after the Easter Bunny. He can have all his eggs (or increasingly expensive chocolates) in one basket.

You should not.

I’m not saying you should never have investment “candy” like meme stocks, penny stocks, startups, and the like. If you do your research, understand the risks involved, and limit your positions, you could see some nice boosts to your net worth.

But you need to do your research, understand the risks involved, and limit your positions. Intensely.

The bulk of your portfolio should consist of known and reliable companies and commodities across a variety of sectors, such as:

Energy

Finance

Information technology

Communication

Healthcare

Materials

Consumer discretionary

Industrials…

And, of course, real estate. Better yet, when the real estate portion of your portfolio comes in the form of real estate investment trusts, you get even greater diversification since REITs cover so many sectors, including:

Lodging

Retail – from eateries to groceries to clothing to goods

Communication

Storage – both self and corporate

Healthcare

Commodities (timber and farmland)

Offices

Housing.

Knowing that, here are some of the best REITs I can find right now. See for yourself if they offer the right financial nutrition for you.

Buying Diversified Apartments With Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Apartments are essential. In fact, in the Maslow Hierarchy of Needs, shelter is at the very bottom, in addition to breathing, food, water, clothing, and sleep.

(Simply Psychology)

While apartment real estate has supply risks, it’s one of the safest places to be, as we all need a place to live.

Investors looking to diversify through apartment real estate may consider buying Camden Property Trust. With a market cap of roughly $10 billion, it has turned into one of the world’s largest landlords.

It currently owns more than 170 communities, covering more than 58,600 apartments in some of the most attractive markets in the United States. This includes Dallas, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Raleigh, Charlotte, and various cities in the Sunshine State.

Camden Property Trust

For investors who want to avoid California, it’s important to note that exposure to this state does not exceed 9%. In fact, I would make the case that some California exposure is desired. After all, it’s a market with severe supply shortages.

Furthermore, the company has a highly favorable tenant base. The median age of its residents is 31 years. The average annual household income of people who moved in during the fourth quarter of 2023 is north of $120 thousand.

Even better, the average rent-to-income ratio is just 19%, which is below the U.S. average of 30%.

The company also enjoys a credit rating of A-, a weighted average interest rate on its debt of 4.2%, 91% secured debt, and a weighted average maturity of 6.7 years.

In other words, despite elevated rates and poor consumer confidence, the company brings a lot of safety to the table.

Camden Property Trust

It also has an attractive dividend yield of 4.2%, covered by a 6.0% AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) yield.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 5.3%. The most recent hike was 3% on February 1.

Valuation-wise, the company is trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 16.6x, which is below its normalized 20.4x multiple. Although AFFO is expected to contract by 2% this year, mainly due to pressure on new rent growth, analysts expect an AFFO recovery of 3% in 2025 and 7% in 2026.

This paves the way for potential annual returns of more than 14%. However, this also requires lower interest rates to increase flows into the REIT sector again – this goes for all REITs I’ll discuss in this article.

It’s also dependent on economic developments. After all, a recession could negatively impact these growth expectations.

FAST Graphs

Next up: net lease.

Realty Income (O), The Monthly Dividend Net Least King

What’s a net lease model?

“Net Lease REITs represent a unique and compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking sustainable income with predictable growth. Net Lease REITs are equity REITs that own properties leased to single tenants under long-term, net lease agreements, which specify that the tenant is responsible for paying rent and most, if not all, property expenses.” – NETLease.

Especially in times of elevated inflation, it’s favorable that tenants pay for most property expenses.

That said, when it comes to sustainable income and predictable growth, nobody beats Realty Income in the REIT sector.

The triple net lease giant has an enterprise value of more than $60 billion, more than 270 million square feet of rentable space, 1,326 clients in 86 industries, and 29 consecutive years of dividend growth, making it one of the few Dividend Aristocrats in its sector.

Realty Income IR

Realty Income currently yields 5.7%, protected by an AFFO yield of 7.5% and a balance sheet with a credit rating of A-. This, too, is one of the best ratings in its sector.

A healthy balance sheet not only paves the road for sustained dividend growth but also growth opportunities. Realty Income estimates that it operates in an addressable market of $5.4 trillion, which consists of $1.5 trillion in freestanding retail, $2.0 trillion in industrial assets, and opportunities in healthcare, data centers, and gaming.

Sale-leaseback (“SLB”) operations are one way to unlock value. This is a process where companies in need of financing sell their buildings. This unlocks cash and allows companies like Realty Income to turn a one-time investment into regular cash flows.

Realty Income IR

Especially in an environment of elevated rates, Realty Income is in a great spot to unlock SLB benefits. Without its healthy balance sheet, this would not be possible.

Hence, while the company’s stock price may be under pressure, it benefits from an environment that is challenging enough to pressure its weaker peers yet not too challenging to keep Realty Income from growing its business.

In fact, I believe these environments create opportunities where companies like Realty Income can pave the road for long-term outperformance versus weaker peers.

Speaking of challenging times, it helps that Realty Income has a fantastic tenant profile. Most of its buildings are grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, home improvement stores, and drug stores.

Realty Income IR

Valuation-wise, Realty Income trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 13.4x. This is below its normalized AFFO multiple of 17.5x. Analysts expect annual AFFO growth to average 3% through 2026.

Although it will likely require lower rates to unlock a higher multiple, the stock could return north of 14% on a prolonged basis once we see a recovery in the REIT sector.

FAST Graphs

When it comes to safety, consistency, and income, it’s hard to beat the value Realty Income brings to the table.

Agree Realty Means Buying High-Quality Retail At A Discount

Like Realty Income, Agree Realty applies a net lease model. In fact, it makes the case it has “the country’s leading retail portfolio.”

It’s very hard to disagree with that, as it has some of the best tenants a landlord can wish for.

Its largest 19 tenants account for roughly 56% of its annualized base rent. These tenants include giants like Walmart, Tractor Supply Company, Dollar General, Best Buy, CVS, TJX, Dollar Tree, and Kroger.

In fact, 69% of its tenants have an investment-grade credit rating.

Agree Realty

Like Realty Income, Agree Realty sees strong growth in the net lease market. The company, which currently owns 2,135 properties, has relationships with companies that open up growth to potentially add thousands of new properties over the next few decades – without having to add higher-risk properties to the portfolio.

Agree Realty

It also has one of the best balance sheets in the industry.

Although it does not have an A- rating like Realty Income, it has a BBB rating, which is an investment-grade rating as well. This rating comes with a total debt-to-enterprise value ratio of less than 30% and a net leverage ratio of less than 5x.

Additionally, it has just $100 million in maturing debt until 2028, which buys a lot of time in the current environment of elevated rates.

Agree Realty

For income-focused investors, it’s good to know that ADC has a juicy 5.2% dividend yield, which comes with an AFFO yield of 7%. Since 2013, this dividend has been hiked by 6% annually.

Even during the pandemic, the company stood strong, benefitting from a healthy balance sheet, a healthy payout ratio, and fantastic tenants.

Agree Realty

With regard to its valuation, the company trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 14.3x, which is below its normalized AFFO multiple of 15.4x.

Through 2026, annual AFFO growth is expected to average roughly 4%. Combining these growth expectations with its dividend and a 15.4x multiple gives the stock an annual return outlook of roughly 11%:

FAST Graphs

The next asset class combines essential real estate with next-gen technologies.

5G, Data Centers, Internet Of Things – American Tower (AMT) Benefits from It All

American Tower is a very special REIT. It’s the backbone of Western telecommunication, as it owns more than 224 thousand communication assets, including 42 thousand telecom towers in the U.S. and Canada and more than 180 thousand towers in other nations.

On top of that, it owns 28 data centers.

AMT IR

Roughly 41% of its revenue comes from the telecom giants T-Mobile (TMUS), Verizon (VZ), and AT&T (T), which have long-term leases that usually last between 5-10 years.

60% of the company’s leases are due after 2028. Moreover, almost all leases have 3% annual lease escalators, which protects the company against slightly elevated inflation.

AMT IR

With that said, the company recently cut its dividend after hiking its dividend by 4.9% in 4Q23. However, on March 15, the company lowered its dividend again to $1.62.

This is a highly confusing move, as the company explained in its 4Q23 earnings call that it looks to maintain an unchanged dividend in 2024 to focus on its balance sheet.

Hence, the recent dividend cut is not a year-over-year dividend cut, as the company essentially undid a prior hike.

Seeking Alpha

It currently yields 3.3%. This dividend is protected by a 5.1% AFFO yield and an increasingly healthy balance sheet.

Going into this year, it had a net leverage ratio of 5.2x EBITDA, close to $10 billion in liquidity, and 89% fixed-rate debt.

All of this comes with an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-.

AMT IR

The good news is that dividend growth may be close. As we can see below, analysts are very upbeat about the company’s ability to grow.

This year, per-share AFFO is expected to grow by 5%, potentially followed by 6% growth in 2025 and 9% growth in 2026.

Thanks to rapid growth in connectivity, the company remains in a good spot to deliver consistently elevated AFFO growth. For example, through 2028, monthly traffic per mobile connection is expected to grow by 19% per year.

AMT IR

Moreover, the company trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 19.8x, which is below its normalized P/AFFO multiple of 23.0x. This paves the way for a fair price target of $274, which is roughly 39% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

Last but not least, industrial real estate makes for fantastic diversification.

Buying Amazon’s Best Weapon, Prologis (PLD).

In 2022, Amazon (AMZN) overtook UPS (UPS) as the largest as the largest shipper of parcels.

WSJ

This would have been impossible if it hadn’t been for its relationship with Prologis, the largest industrial REIT in the United States.

Amazon is the largest tenant of Prologis, a REIT with 1.2 billion square feet of warehouses on four continents. These warehouses ship $2.7 trillion in goods each year. That’s 2.7% of global GDP!

Prologis

The company has become the backbone of modern e-commerce, as it rents to all major e-commerce and supply chain service providers in the world.

In fact, roughly half of its tenants are working on supply chain modernization and e-commerce, protecting warehouse demand against cyclical pressure. In fact, only 30% of its warehouses are prone to cyclical spending.

Prologis

Because secular growth is so strong, the company expects to see elevated net absorption through at least 2027, which should pave the road for consistent (dividend) growth.

In fact, the company expects the vacancy rate to remain close to 5%, which indicates mid-single-digit to low-double-digit annual rent growth on a prolonged basis.

Prologis

After hiking its dividend by 10.3% on February 22, the REIT currently yields 3.0%. This dividend is backed by a 3.5% AFFO yield and an A-rated balance sheet that comes with $6 billion in liquidity and a net leverage ratio of 4.6x EBITDA.

Valuation-wise, PLD trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 28.9x. Although this is above its normalized AFFO multiple of 25.7x, it needs to be said that analysts have incorporated economic weakness into their AFFO estimates.

This year, AFFO is expected to decline by 2%. However, next year, AFFO is expected to rise by 19%, potentially followed by 10% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

These numbers imply a fair price target of $150, which is 15% above the current price. If the company is able to generate consistent double-digit growth after 2025, I expect to see annual returns north of 10% for many years to come.

All things considered; these five REITs have returned 13.1% per year since 1999. An equal-weight portfolio of these assets turned $10,000 into more than $222,000!

During this period, the S&P 500 returned 7.8% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

Even over the past ten years, these five REITs have returned 11.6% per year. During this period, the S&P 500 returned 12.8% per year.

However, over the past five years, the annual return has dropped to 4.8%, as elevated rates and inflation have pressured REITs.

The good news is that this opens up new opportunities, as these five REITs come with diversification, stellar business models, healthy balance sheets, juicy yields, and a path to consistent outperformance on a long-term basis.

Takeaway

In a world where chocolate prices are soaring, and Easter baskets symbolize more than just egg hunts, it's clear that putting all your eggs in one basket, whether literal or metaphorical, is risky. Just as we diversify our Easter treats, it's essential to diversify our investments.

Following the principles of a balanced diet, a well-rounded portfolio covering various sectors and asset classes ensures resilience against market volatility.

From essential real estate like apartments with Camden Property Trust to high-tech ventures like American Tower's 5G infrastructure, spreading your investments offers financial security akin to a diversified Easter basket.

So, whether it's chocolates or stocks, remember that diversification is the key to a healthier, happier financial future.

Happy Easter!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.