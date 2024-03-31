AdShooter/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:VICI) in December 2023, discussing its strategic diversification into non-gaming properties, with it being an interesting trend observed in multiple REITs as a way to diversify risks during a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Combined with the profitable growth trend and the implied safety of its dividend investment thesis, we had rated the stock as a Buy then.

In this article, we shall discuss why VICI remains a Buy, with the double beat FQ4'23 earnings call, promising FY2024 guidance, and healthier balance sheet demonstrating the management's competency thus far.

At the same time, the recent pullback also triggers an improved upside potential to its fair value along with an expanded forward dividend yield for those looking to dollar cost average.

VICI's Investment Thesis Is Even More Attractive After The Recent Pullback

For now, VICI has reported a double beat FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $931.86M (+3% QoQ/ +21% YoY) and AFFO per share of $0.55 (+1.8% QoQ/ +7.8% YoY), with FY2023 numbers of $3.61B (+38.8% YoY) and $2.16 (+11.9% YoY), respectively.

This level of growth is impressive indeed, given that the management only completed $1.8B of investment with a blended yield of 7.7% in FY2023, down drastically from the $4.5B/ 6.6% reported in FY2022 and $21.3B/ 5.9% in FY2021.

This is especially since VICI's balance sheet remains healthy, with reasonable long-term debts of $15.68B (-6% QoQ/ +14.2% YoY) and net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.55x in FQ4'23, compared to 5.72x in FQ3'23, 5.75x in FQ4'22, 4.04x in FQ4'19, and the specialty REIT average of 5.55x.

The REIT's accretive investments demonstrate the management's focus to "pursue growth" sustainably, as observed in the AFFO per share expansion at a CAGR of +8.5% and comparable dividend growth since FY2018.

Part of VICI's bottom line tailwinds is also attributed to the efficient operating costs of $172.33M in FY2023 (+10.1% YoY after excluding change in allowance for credit losses), with the general and administrative expenses of $59.6M only comprising 1.6% of its overall revenues.

This is compared its direct peers, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) at 3.9% (inline YoY), and diversified REITs such as Realty Income (O) at 3.5% (-0.6 points YoY) and W. P. Carey (WPC) at 5.5% (-0.5 points YoY).

As a result, we believe that the market has over-reacted to VICI's supposedly softer FY2024 AFFO guidance of $2.33B (+6.8% YoY) and AFFO per share guidance of $2.23 (+3.7% YoY) at the midpoint, compared to the consensus AFFO per share estimates of $2.25 (+4.6% YoY).

This is because 50% of the REIT's 2023 rental revenues are subject to the CPI-linked escalation, with the inflation already moderating and the Fed guiding three rate cuts in 2024.

If anything, we are actually glad to hear that VICI still expects to generate profitable growth in FY2024, further sustaining its shareholder returns despite the deflationary impact on its top-line.

This is compared to GLPI at FY2024 AFFO guidance of $3.72 (+0.8% YoY), O at $4.23 (+5.7% YoY including recent acquisitions) and WPC at $4.70 (-9.2% YoY including office spin-offs).

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

The same has also been reflected in the promising consensus forward estimates, with VICI expected to generate a top/ bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +4% and +3.9% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +3.3%/ -0.6%, while building upon the historical growth at +32.1%/ +33% between FY2018 and FY2023 (attributed to intensified acquisitions and investments at a CAGR of +31.2%), respectively.

As borrowing costs remain expensive, we believe that the VICI management's prudent FY2024 investment volume guidance of $1.2B (-33.3% YoY) is imperative indeed, allowing them to prioritize sustainable growth without over stretching its balance sheet and over diluting existing shareholders.

The REIT's plan to raise capital through the ATM program appears to be reasonable as well, based on the estimated weighted average share count of 1.046B in FY2024 (+32M YoY), compared to 1.014B in FY2023 (+137M YoY).

As a result, we believe that VICI is on track to achieving its target leverage of between 5x and 5.5x, further demonstrating the management's competence thus far.

So, Is VICI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VICI 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, VICI has dramatically returned much of its recent gains, while appearing to retest its previous support of $29s.

VICI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result of the promising developments discussed above, we believe that VICI is currently trading at a discounted FWD Price/ AFFO valuation of 12.96x, compared to its 1Y mean of 14.03x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 14.05x, and the sector median of 14.59x.

If anything, these depressed levels offer opportunistic income-oriented investors with the chance to dollar cost average.

For example, based on the FY2023 AFFO per share of $2.47 and the normalized Price/ AFFO valuations of 14x, it is apparent that VICI is trading below our estimated fair value of $34.50.

At the same time, these depressed levels trigger the stock's expanded forward dividend yields of 5.69%, compared to its 4Y average yields of 4.96%, the sector median of 4.73%, and the US Treasury Yields of between 4.21% and 5.37%.

Combined with the still secure dividend investment thesis, with Interest Coverage Ratio of 4.08x and FFO Payout Ratio of 64.72%, compared to the sector median of 1.78x and 74.26%, respectively, it is not surprising why we are choosing to maintain our Buy rating for the VICI stock here.

Do not miss this dip.