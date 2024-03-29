Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflation Remained Elevated In February

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • When inflation picked back up in January 2024, many commentators described it as more noise than signal.
  • The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously compounding annual rate of 4.0 percent in February.
  • Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also remained elevated.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

By William J. Luther

When inflation picked back up in January 2024, many commentators described it as more noise than signal. The latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) casts doubt on that view.

The Personal

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.82K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News