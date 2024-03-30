Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PAXS: PIMCO's Newest Closed End Fund Continues To Deliver

Mar. 30, 2024 1:04 AM ETPIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS)PDO, PTY
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO's closed end fund lineup continues to grow, launching new funds periodically.
  • Positive economic indicators, such as easing inflation, have shifted sentiment towards a lower interest rate scenario.
  • PIMCO's newest closed end fund, PAXS, has performed well compared to other funds in the lineup, but still trails the largest funds from PIMCO.
  • PAXS continues to settle into a higher interest rate environment following a challenging first year.

Blue balls bouncing off of white cube

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the past six months, income producing assets have staged a rally, bouncing from their October bottoms. Speculation around news from the Federal Reserve points towards rate cuts sooner rather than later, sparking enthusiasm. Positive economic indicators such as

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.94K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P 500 REIT and Big Four company, I am familiar with real estate and REITs. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, PDI, PDO, PAXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAXS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PAXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAXS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News