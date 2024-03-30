U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Biotech Leads Short 3 IPO Week

ismagilov

Three IPOs and one SPAC debuted this past week, while three IPOs submitted initial filings.

Phase 1 oncology biotech Boundless Bio (BOLD) raised $100 million at a $396 million market cap. The company is focused on developing therapies for oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA). Its lead ecDTx, BBI-355, is a novel, oral, selective inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1, which manages ecDNA replication and transcription in cancer cells. BBI-355 is currently being studied in a first-in-human, Phase 1/2 trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers, with preliminary data expected in the 2H24. It finished down -11%.

Chinese business services provider U-BX Technology (UBXG) raised $10 million at a $135 million market cap. U-BX Technology's business consists of digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits. Utilizing its proprietary algorithmic model, the company is able to generate individualized risk reports based on the vehicle brand, model, travel area, and vehicle age. It finished down -18%.

Australia-based fitness program provider Alta Global Group (MMA) raised $7 million at a $58 million market cap. Alta offers a platform for martial arts and combat sports, featuring four core products: the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, and the Alta Community. To date, the company has monetized its Warrior Training Program. It finished down -16%.

The sole SPAC to debut was IB Acquisition (IBACU), which raised $100 million to target fintech, healthcare, entertainment, and consumer goods.

Three IPOs submitted initial filings this week, led by UK-based commodities broker and trading services firm Marex Group (MRX), which filed to raise an estimated $500 million. Hong Kong-based logistics services provider Reitar Logtech Holdings (RITR) filed to raise $11 million at a $281 million market cap. China-based professional education software provider NetClass Technology (NTCL) filed to raise $10 million at a $97 million market cap and simultaneously withdrew its previous IPO filings.

The April IPO marketing is starting off with a fairly quiet calendar, though that could change, with several issuers teed up for potential launches in the week ahead.

Two larger recent filers lead the potential calendar additions: skilled nursing care provider PACS Group (PACS) and neuro and inflammation biotech Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM). A few other sizable IPOs in the pipeline have provided updates in the past month, including hospital billing platform Waystar (WAY), Chinese luxury EV brand ZEEKR (ZK), air transportation services provider PHI Group (ROTR), car sharing platform Turo (TURO), and product assessment services provider UL Solutions (ULS).

Two IPOs are tentatively scheduled for the week ahead. Brain cancer biotech NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NTHI) may raise $75 million at a $315 million market cap. Its most advanced candidate, NEO100, is a purified form of perillyl acid which is administered to brain cancer patients via intranasal delivery. The company is currently conducting two Phase 2a trials of NEO100, and expects readouts by the end of 2024.

Holdover Mobile-Health Network Solutions (MNDR) may raise $10 million at a $153 million market cap. Singapore-based telehealth company provides services through its MaNaDr platform, where users throughout the APAC region can access a range of telehealth solutions, comprising teleconsultation services and personalized services. The company also operates one brick-and-mortar GP clinic in Singapore.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Mobile-health Network (MNDR) $10 $153M $4 - $5 2,250,000 Network 1 Provides a platform for telehealth and other healthcare services in the APAC region. NeOnc Technologies (NTHI) Westlake Village, CA $75M $315M $11.25 - $13.75 6,000,000 Loop Capital Phase 2 biotech developing intranasal and oral therapies for brain cancer. Click to enlarge

This past week, we released our 1Q US IPO Market Review. Read the report for discussions on activity over the past quarter, our outlook for the 2Q, and more.

Street research is expected for one company in the week ahead, and lock-up periods will be expiring for three companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/27/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 9.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 10.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Coinbase Global (COIN). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 4.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and Wise.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.