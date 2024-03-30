Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Biotech Leads Short 3 IPO Week

Mar. 30, 2024 1:00 AM ETBOLD, UBXG, MMA, IBACU, RITR, NTCL, PACS, CTNM, WAY, ZK, ROTR, ULS, TURO, NTHI, MNDR
Summary

  • Three IPOs and one SPAC debuted this past week, while three IPOs submitted initial filings - Boundless Bio, U-BX Technology, Alta Global, and IB Acquisition, respectively.
  • Three IPOs submitted initial filings this week - Marex Group, Reitar Logtech and NetClass.
  • The April IPO marketing is starting off with a fairly quiet calendar, though that could change, with several issuers teed up for potential launches in the week ahead.

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Three IPOs and one SPAC debuted this past week, while three IPOs submitted initial filings.

Phase 1 oncology biotech Boundless Bio (BOLD) raised $100 million at a $396 million market cap. The company is focused on developing therapies for oncogene

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

