One of the first companies I covered was inTEST Corporation (NYSE:INTT) back in November. In that thesis, I argued:

inTEST generates cash and is compounding INTT's value with every acquisition.

And concluded:

With positive cash flows, high-return acquisitions, a flexible product line, and strong operating margins, inTEST provides an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation to today's buyers.

Unlike most other stocks, INTT is actually lower now than it was in the fall (when I covered it).

INTT 1Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

This likely wasn't helped by the fact that the company delayed FY 2023 results last month. Yet, shortly after, they announced the acquisition of Italian company Alfamation. Just yesterday FY 2023 result were released as well. It's time to realign our sights and see if INTT is still the Buy I said it was.

FY 2023 Results

2023's numbers were good. The company reported record revenue of $123M. Cash from operations was also a record $16.2M, making for about $14.9M in free cash flow.

Assets (FY 2023 Earnings Release)

The company ended the year with a strong cash position at over $45M as well, the interest alone on which can provide the company about $2M in income going forward if unspent.

Liabilities (FY 2023 Earnings Release)

Total liabilities declined for the year, strengthening the balance sheet. This includes paying down about $4M in long-term debt.

2023 shows that inTEST is executing its 5-point strategy, which I discussed last time. One of those key points is the diversification of its product line for non-semiconductor test equipment.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

While the progress is steady, this is serving to smooth their revenues and make the company consistently cash-generative. Let's look at a breakdown of the revenues to explain it better.

FY 2023 Earnings Release

We see that semi sales were down a few million for the year, but overall revenues were up about $6.5M. The whole inTEST portfolio is doing its job. Right now, management is projecting that revenues for 2024 will be at least $145M. That's quite a jump from $123M, and that brings us to the next update.

Acquisition of Alfamation

This acquisition was made and announced just a couple of weeks ago. This announcement even came with its own conference call and investor presentation, so I'll be making reference to its transcript and those slides.

Prior to the deal, Alfamation was a privately owned Italian company. It not only expands inTEST's geographic footprint (and those new customer relationships in N. America, Europe, and Asia); it also contributes to non-semi revenue.

Alfamation Slideshow

These sales are primarily in the automotive/EV sector. CEO Nick Grant elaborated in the conference call:

It adds consumer electronics, extends our position in life sciences, and sizably advances our position in automotive/EV. What’s exciting is, this opens up the infotainment systems segment, where Alfamation’s Flexmedia XM® modular test solutions provide a platform for customers to build flexible and scalable functional testers. We see the potential for sales synergies as we leverage our presence in the U.S. to expand Alfamation’s business and are also planning to capitalize on the channels that Alfamation has established in Europe and Asia to accelerate the expansion of our current solutions.

Alfamation Slideshow

Seen above, Alfamation has enjoyed growing sales (while listed in Euros, management clarified this was close to 25M USD for 2023). One might then wonder why the owner and founder of the business chose to part with it. Grant elaborated:

We really followed our same recipe as we've done on the others: identifying target companies that are strategically attractive to us. We reached out to the owner. He’s in his mid-60s looking for a potential home for the business long term. We were able to convince him that inTEST is the right home.

Indeed, this is the same recipe, which I noted in my initial article. Thankfully, inTEST did not prove me wrong here. Management diligently and patiently works with their M&A targets to get the other side on board to ensure a good price and good synergies, and Alfamation is the latest example of that. What exactly did it cost INTT?

Alfamation Slides

It was a €20M transaction, with about €18M in cash and 187,432 shares of common stock for the rest. Management expects Alfamation to continue along its growth, and these numbers explain the leap in management's guidance for 2024 (compared to 2023 results).

Updating My Valuation

Previously, I used the following calculation for an intrinsic value of INTT.

Prior calculation

Given the sharpness provided by the FY 2023 results and the contribution to those fundamentals by Alfamation, it's time to update from where I left off. First, though, I'll state that my growth assumptions and terminal multiple are unchanged:

15% growth for the next five years with abundance of M&A candidates before them. 10% after that to allow for slowing of M&A. A terminal multiple of 10 since the company's acquisitive nature and small size allows for steady growth into the future

I am, however, updating my baseline FCF estimate to $12M. This is based on inTEST's valuation of Alfamation (€20M, which they described as ~8x EBITDA).

Exchange Rate Calculator

While exchange rates can fluctuate, doing all the math gets us to about $2.7M for Alfamation's EBITDA. While we do not possess financial reports on Alfamation's time as a private company (to break that down further), we can at least conservatively shave it down to about $2M. Again, INTT's FCF for 2023, prior to the acquisition, was already $14.9M. I believe this baseline of $12M for the purposes of a Discounted Cash Flow model avoids possible over-counting, given the bumpiness in the semiconductor cycle that management has mentioned.

Also, I'm adding the shares given for the Alfamation acquisition.

Author's updated calculation

With those changes, that gives us an intrinsic value for the company of about $293M, about $23.67 per share. Based on the $7M in net debt that came with Alfamation and INTT's cash position at the end of 2023, net cash per share may be around $2.43 as well.

Week's Price Change (Seeking Alpha)

The market already responded favorably to this news, bringing the share price back over $13 on Thursday's close, ahead of the Easter holiday. Yet, this still seems attractively undervalued.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

I'll also note that my baseline FCF and growth assumptions are more conservative than what management is guiding across its various measures of earnings (I believe their measure of Adjusted EBITDA works out closely to FCF).

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Risks

I do want to restate what I think are potential risks that may depress long-term/total returns of INTT.

Semi Market

While it is diversifying, the company is still primarily exposed to trends in the semiconductor industry. Over the past few years, these trends have been a bit hard to predict, with folks expecting the shortage would end soon, with others expecting that the recent emergence of generative AI will create new demand. Semiconductors seem to be in uncharted waters, and impacts to inTEST could prove volatile, as could the market's expectations for INTT.

Sufficient declines could limit their ability to finance M&A with their own cash from operations, and that would hinder the effect of internal compounding behind my valuation.

Lumpy Sales/Cash Flows

Reiterating this too, not all quarters or even years show perfectly even cash flow. Being a small cap with B2B sales of niche equipment, cash comes in when a deal is closed. While the transcript is not yet available, the Q4 earnings call (about the 8:30 mark) did detail a deal from Q3 that needed to be negotiated with a customer when inTEST realized a key material for one of their products was about to be discontinued. How this needed to be re-characterized in their financial reports contributed to the delay in FY results that I mentioned before.

To the unfamiliar investor, moments like these (and adverse reactions on the market) could appear quite scary, even though they aren't that odd of an occurrence. This is why they keep a strong cash position and their debt low.

Takeover

While we're talking about small caps, conglomerates like to acquire these kinds of companies, ones with low debt and trading at low Price/FCF multiples. This could mean a premium to one's cost basis, yes, but it could also mean a discount to my DCF calculation and thus an opportunity cost for current shareholders.

Conclusion

In the months that passed since I last discussed it, inTEST has continued to execute as it has in years prior and as I anticipated they would continue to do. The result is a marginally larger company that deserves a marginally larger valuation, even though the market was slow to appreciate that through the fall and the winter.

I still think the market is failing to appreciate the full potential of this company. Test equipment is an essential part of manufacturing, and it isn't going anywhere. We remember the testing portion of every boring documentary about how a product is made. Perhaps it is this boredom that explains the market's lack of excitement here. Whatever the case, for those of us that are paying attention, we have a very good Buy on the menu.