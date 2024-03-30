Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viatris Stock Is Still Worth Buying

Mar. 30, 2024 1:59 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Viatris Inc. stock has risen by 26.7% since my November 2023 bullish call, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. It's time to update my thesis - read on.
  • Although net sales declined (as did EBITDA and net profit) in 2023, we saw an improvement in the gross profit margin and a continuation of the deleveraging trend.
  • The company has two new drugs ready for commercialization, Selatogrel and Cenerimod, which have significant growth potential, in my view.
  • I like the way the company has developed recently. Although the 55% growth potential I talked about earlier has now fallen to 30%, the stock is still worth buying, in my view.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Geometric design with medicine

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage on Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) in October 2021, and then updated my bullish thesis a few months ago, stating that the stock looked dirt cheap. The

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.01K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VTRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News