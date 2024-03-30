IR_Stone

These days, artificial intelligence plays are all the rage.

And rightfully so. I’ve read reports written by very smart people who say that AI could rival (and even dwarf) the societal change that the internet brought along a couple of decades ago.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) amazing earnings/free cash flow growth during the past 24 months on the heels of its dominance of the AI-related GPU market has made quite a few investor very rich (NVDA was up 239% last year and is already up 91% on a year-to-date basis during 2024).

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares are up by more than 275% during 2024 thus far on strong AI-related sentiment.

Broadcom (AVGO) has seen its valuation soar, from the 15x level to the 30x level, resulting in gains of 115% during the last 12 months, on the back of its positive AI-related news.

The list of computer chip and software companies up double and triple digits during the last year because of bullish AI sentiment is long. And investors continue to pile into these names because they don’t want to miss the next big winner in the space. This is creating valuation concerns (leading many to believe that the AI-centric areas of the tech sector are in a bubble).

I know that many investors are wary of the technology sector because of the incredible disruptive nature of that landscape. Think about how much the world has changed, from a technology innovation standpoint, during the past decade or so. Well, I think it’s reasonable to assume that the pace of technological innovation is only going to accelerate during the next 10 years.

That’s both exciting and scary for investors. It’s hard to predict future cash flows when trends are changing so rapidly.

But thankfully, investors who want exposure to AI growth don’t have to put all of their chips into the tech sector.

Actually, one of the highest quality dividend aristocrats in the world, which has posted positive annual EPS growth during 17 out of the last 20 years, which has helped it to sustain a 32-year dividend increase streak, is set to experience major growth because of AI proliferation.

This company doesn’t hail from the tech sector. Actually, it’s considered to be a Materials stock from the Specialty Chemicals industry.

I’m talking about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

This company is one of my favorite dividend growth compounders, and you might be surprised to learn that artificial intelligence is going to be one of its major growth catalysts over the coming decades.

Ecolab: A High Growth AI Stock

Admittedly, this sub-header is a bit tongue in cheek, but it’s not wrong.

ECL has been compounding its bottom-line at a very consistent rate for decades and moving forward, the consensus analyst estimates for Ecolab’s 2024, 2025, and 2026 EPS growth rates are 22%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

That’s great news for shareholders and this reliable double digit growth is why ECL sits near the top of my watch list.

In terms of size/scale and wide, competitive moats, it doesn’t get much better than Ecolab, which, according to Morningstar, generates more than twice the revenue of its closest peer in the cleaning/sanitation peer.

Not only does ECL benefit from unrivaled scale, the company’s razor-and-blade business model allows it to produce very reliable cash flows throughout a wide variety of economic environments.

What this means is, ECL provides expensive equipment to partners (hospitals, hotel chains, restaurants, etc), oftentimes for free and helps to maintain that equipment to minimize downtime, so long as their customers meet order requirements for the consumable parts required to use it over time.

The company’s profits are generated by the consumables that these partners regularly purchase to use this equipment. These consumables generate high margins (Ecolab is able to charge a premium for consumables because of its proprietary technology and best-in-class brand name) and result in high switching costs for partners who now have the ECL equipment built into their daily processes (it’s cheaper for them to buy consumables than large-scale equipment and if they switched to a ECL competitor they’d have to retrain their staff to use new machines).

Furthermore, in the sanitation business, ECL’s equipment not only cleans water, but analyzes it, and provides regulatory reports, allowing Ecolab to act as a regulatory consultant to its clients (generating more service fees).

In a recent interview with CNBC, Ecolab’s CEO Christophe Beck, hammered home this point, calling his company the “Global leader in water and infection prevention.”

He noted that ECL helped its customers to produce enough clean drinking water for 700 million people.

But, this isn’t just a brand name that you’ll see throughout a hospital, major hotel chain, or food production facility during your next visit. Ecolab is seeing significant demand from its data center and semiconductor fabrication clients, which include well-known companies such as Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, and Digital Realty. And moving forward, ECL’s cooling solutions business related to data centers and the rise of AI is the next major growth catalyst for this century-plus old company.

Ecolab notes that:

There are 5 billion internet searches each day

By 2030, there are expected to be 29.3 billion devices connected to the internet (up from 18.4 billion in 2018).

The data that the world produces is expected to grow by 50x during the next decade.

There’s 2.9 gigawatts of data center power consumption currently under construction (up from 1.6 gigawatts in 2020).

In short, as the data center industry grows (housing all of the data being collected, analyzed, and generated by AI), it will require more and more energy to fuel the computing power required to sustain AI momentum.

Well, all of this power generates heat, which requires more cooling to maximum efficiency and uptime.

Water is heavily involved in the cooling process at these industrial scale operations and Ecolab has established itself as the leader in this technology.

What’s more, both data centers and semiconductor production plants are being built in relatively remote areas where there are limited water resources (think, Arizona). One of the primary reasons for this is cheap, reliable solar power. Low energy input costs are great when building large data center facilities. That’s especially the case when companies are thinking about their carbon footprints. But, this strategy increases the importance of water use reduction and on-site water sanitation/purification resources because of limited local resources.

Potable water is a limited resource on Earth. It’s life’s most valuable resource. And therefore, as important as AI might be for the future of human society, we have to find a way to reduce water use at data centers/semiconductor fabrication sites. And that’s were Ecolab comes into play.

ESG pressure and sustainability goals appear to be at the forefront of must big-tech companies’ long-term goals. Regarding these goals, Beck says, “We have all of the solutions for them to get to net zero.”

So, while a lot of investors have been focused on ECL’s ability to regain historical margin levels as the inflationary headwinds brought on by the inflation abate as the primary bullish catalyst surrounding shares, I’m actually looking forward to the onslaught of demand that’s going to be created by the huge construction wave that we’re seeing play out with regard to data centers and semiconductor fabs across the world.

I believe that this will represent a long-term tailwind for Ecolab’s top and bottom-line growth.

When I place that thesis alongside the company’s fantastic existing business, I get very excited about the compounding potential of these shares from an earnings and dividend growth standpoint.

Valuation

During its most recent earnings call, ECL’s management guided towards strong double digit growth moving forward.

Beck said:

“We expect 2024 to be another strong year for Ecolab, building on our long-term 12% to 15% earnings growth trajectory that is amplified by shorter-term benefits from lower delivered product costs. For the year, we expect adjusted earnings per share to grow in the 17% to 25% range, which assumes soft, but stable microeconomic demand and lower delivered product costs in the first half of the year, as global inflation eases. With this, we expect to maintain our business momentum as we drive further pricing, volume growth, and continued robust operating income margin expansion.”

With that sort of growth in mind, you’d expect ECL shares to trade with a high premium attached, right?

Right.

Today, ECL is trading for 42x blended earnings.

That’s extraordinarily high for this company. For instance, the stock’s 10 and 20-year average P/E ratios are 32.5x and 29.3x.

Those two multiples are still well above the S&P 500’s average, but I believe ECL’s reliable cash flows and growth results warrant a premium.

That question is, what’s the right multiple?

Well, Wall Street agrees with Beck’s 2024 guidance, with the current consensus EPS growth rate for this year sitting at 22%.

With that in mind, ECL is trading with a much lower multiple on a forward basis. Using the consensus 2024 EPS estimate of $6.38 the stock’s forward P/E is currently 36.3x.

That’s still above the 10-year blended average; however, it is cheaper than the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 38.4x.

What’s more, a forward P/E of 36.3 represents a forward PEG of roughly 1.65x.

That’s high, but not terribly high.

And given ECL’s likely ongoing growth prospects in 2025 and 2026, I think today’s price begins to look more and more fair.

Nvidia, the poster child of AI success, is currently trading for roughly 37.5x forward earnings. But, as great as NVDA’s performance has been with regard to dominating the AI chip space, there are numerous threats to the company’s market share and that’s very likely to hurt margins.

NVDA is my second largest holding. Obviously, I’m a bull. But, I don’t expect to see the company maintain 75%+ margins.

Realistic prospects of margin deterioration are what makes NVDA so difficult to evaluate right now.

What NVDA’s 2026 margins will be is literally a trillion dollar question.

Therefore, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding NVDA at today’s prices…and ECL doesn’t face the same threats.

ECL’s margin issues occurred during 2021/2022 and the stock is recovering.

Odds are, ECL’s margins will be higher in 2026 than they are right now.

That sort of trajectory provides peace of mind and therefore, helps to justify a higher premium.

Personally, I’d love to pay 30x for ECL shares.

30x 2024 EPS estimates equates to a price target of $191 or so.

ECL’s share price today is roughly $230, implying an overvalued stock.

However, because of the long-term nature of the tailwinds that I think are at play here, I’m willing to look forward a couple of years and pay 30x 2025 estimates.

That’s generous, I know…but I have no plans of selling ECL anytime soon and since this is an easy long-term hold for me, I don’t mind paying a premium in the present to lock in long-term exposure to a stock that I believe can compound its earnings at a double digit clip for years.

ECL is one of those stocks that always looks expensive in the present, but long-term investors love it.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, over the last several decades, ECL has generated a tremendous amount of wealth for its shareholders.

Those ~4,400% gains don’t even include the company’s growing dividend.

I know the past doesn’t predict the future, but given my belief that ECL can continue to compound its EPS at a double digit rate over the medium to long-term, I believe that market-beating returns are in store for this company over the coming decades as well.

So, looking forward a couple of years, you’ll see that my 30x 2025 EPS multiple equates to a $216 price target.

FAST Graphs

That means shares are still overvalued, but not grossly so.

A pullback from $230 to $216 is only 6%. Any macro event that causes a macro wide dip could potentially push ECL down below my fair value estimate. And with that in mind, I want to be tracking this one closely.

The Dividend

Unlike many of the other highly sought after AI plays, ECL pays a reliably growing dividend.

Ecolab has been growing its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

The stock currently yields 0.98% and sports a 4.8% 5-year dividend growth rate.

Admittedly, that 5-year DGR is poor. But, it’s a bit misleading because during the COVID-19 pandemic ECL provided a couple of conservative, low-single digit raises because of inflationary cost pressures (2.1% and 3.9%).

ECL’s most recent dividend increase was 8%.

And given the stock’s 16% EPS growth in 2023 and expectations for 20%+ EPS in 2024, I expect to see a double digit raise this year.

I’m very happy to own a ~1% yield with 10%+ dividend growth prospects.

Looking back at 20-year data, ECL had provided investors with double digit dividend growth during 13 out of the 16 years prior to the COVID-19 recession. Now that management is confident about inflationary pressures dying down and margins beginning to expand, I think the company can get back on track in this regard.

Conclusion

Ecolab is off to a great start in 2024, up more than 16%.

To me, this rally has pushed the stock into overvalued territory; however, because of significant growth expected to occur during the next several years, I remain bullish on the company as a long-term hold and ECL shares remain near the top of my watch list in terms of stocks to add to in the event of a near-term pullback.

This company is a rare dividend grower that is also set to benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence.

Therefore, I think it’s an intriguing play in the market for someone like me who wants exposure to AI-related growth, but doesn’t want to speculate on non-dividend paying growth stocks.

I’d rather buy shares of a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock like ECL, sit back, collect my dividends, and watch as this stock price - driven by its reliably growing fundamentals/dividends - compounds higher over time.