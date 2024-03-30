Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Broadening Beyond The Magnificent 7: StockCharts' David Keller On Exiting Q1-24

Mar. 30, 2024 9:30 AM ET
Summary

  • David Keller, CMT and Chief Market Strategist at StockCharts.com, believes we're in a transition period for the stock market, with the Magnificent Seven theme falling by the wayside and new leaders taking over.
  • He sees particular strength in sectors like homebuilders, financials, materials, and industrials, even as Big Tech/ Mag 7 stocks such as Apple look like they're topping out and rolling over.
  • Among the names David likes are Murphy USA, Lennar, and Bank of America. He also believes the charts are bullish for alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin.

Business, computer screen and black woman with stock market, writing and connection with internet, finance and savings. African person, investor or trader with a pc, digital app and fintech with info

Sean Anthony Eddy

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

David Keller, CMT and Chief Market Strategist at StockCharts.com, shares his technical take on the stock market as of the end of Q1 2024 and addresses the strength in gold and Bitcoin.

This article was written by

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

