CHUNYIP WONG

Investment summary

My recommendation for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) is a hold rating. The main reason for my hold rating is not the poor fundamentals of the business; rather, it is because valuation has already priced in the potential upside. Fundamentally, I believe the investments that BJ has made previously are going to continue to support a strong FY24 performance, and I see potential for a guidance beat. However, at 19x forward earnings, I don’t think it is an attractive long.

Business Overview

BJ operates retail stores in large warehouse club formats that sell a wide assortment of products such as electronics, video games, health products, furniture, etc. The business operates only in the United States and currently has 244 warehouses across the country as of FY23 (ends on January 31) and generates total retail sets of ~$19.55 billion.

4Q23 earnings

In its latest earnings report, BJ reported total revenue of ~$20 billion, the majority from retail sales ($19.55 billion), while a minority came from membership fees ($420 million). FY23 revenue grew 3.4% vs. FY22. While FY23 gross margin grew 44 bps vs. FY22, 4Q23 gross margin saw a decline of 31 bps to 16.3%, mainly due to a merchandise margin decline of 40 bps y/y due to investments in the business and lower ancillary income. In 4Q23, operating expense [opex] as a percentage of revenue also grew 5.5% year over year to $736 million, primarily due to higher labor, occupancy, and expenses related to new club openings. This led to an EBIT margin decline of 1 bps to 4.1%. Nonetheless, because of the topline growth, adj. EPS grew ~11% to $1.11.

The major takeaway from the recent performance is that BJ continued to show strong fundamentals on membership with robust Q4 membership fee income [MFI] growth of 6.5%, another year of a 90% renewal rate, and growing penetration in its highest tier. Notably, several operating metrics seem to point to a recovery in consumer demand as BJ saw accelerating traffic growth (3% contribution in 4Q23), an inflection in units (opened 6 units in 4Q23 vs. 0/1/2 in 3/2/1Q23), and importantly, improvement in general merchandise (close to 2% comp).

Prior investments are starting to yield benefits

I would not simply attribute BJ's strong 4Q23 performance to macro cycles, but rather it is the prior investments (adjusting product offerings to better fit consumers’ preferences, like expanding into the children's and women’s verticals) in general merchandise that BJ has made that drove part of these results. The improvement to ~2% comps was a clear result of these investments, and I expect it to continue strengthening. For context, the ~2% comp represents a 12% sequential acceleration over 3Q23. Qualitative comments such as improvement efforts driving positive traction with notable differences around the holiday season also show the positive impacts of such investments. Similar improvement and consumer strength can be seen in the 5% comp growth in apparel, driven by a cleaner assortment and stronger partnerships with brands. The same was true for the toy category, which basically saw a revamp in product offerings (90% new assortment), which led to major outperformance compared to peers. With this momentum and investment working out, I expect general merchandise to continue to grow over time and will contribute to the positive comp growth for FY24.

Our toy category, for example featured 90% new assortment anchored by popular brands, including LEGO, Disney, Hot Wheels, and Barbie generating sales that outpaced the market in the quarter. 4FQ23 earnings

Positive FY24 outlook with potential upside surprise

Looking ahead into FY24, the guidance for comp sales is in the 1-2% range, pretty much 2H24 weighted given the lapping of high-single-digit inflation in 1Q23. In other words, BJ will move towards a clean growth algorithm from 2H24 onwards. Other parts of the guide include a gross margin expansion of 20bps, adj. EPS in the range of $3.75–$4. The main difference between the lower end of the guide and the higher end of the EPS guide is the assumption for the top line, whether there is more inflation or deflation than expected, and what happens with gas.

In my opinion, BJ is likely going to beat its FY24 guide given the following reasons: Firstly, the expectation for gross margin seems low given that BJ has historically expanded gross margin by 40 to 50 bps pre-covid. With the new product assortment (that has proven to work) and continuous penetration of its private label brand, I believe the strength driving gross margin expansion is higher today. Also, I think management is being conservative because of the co-brand credit card transition that is going to continue into 1Q24 (gross margin headwind). Judging on how the credit card rollout has been received by consumers, I expect the program's ramp-up rate to be strong.

This 35% increase in rewards has supported a double-digit percentage increase in $110 members in fiscal 2023 with a large majority of the growth happening in the highest tier credit card. Probably the best example of that is the co-brand's credit card certainly was a more lucrative deal than our prior deal with our prior bank. We took all of those additional monies and invested them back into the value proposition for our members. 4FQ23 earnings

Secondly, regarding gas prices, the management assumption is for $0.15–$0.16 per gallon, which is a decline from the high double digits per gallon last year. I think this assumption is a safe one given the outlook by the US Energy Information Administration [EIA], but I would not discount a potential surge in prices given the OPEC situation.

EIA

Lastly, I think the biggest cause of an upside surprise will stem from the MIF increase. This is a big focus for BJ, as they intend to continue investing in their membership program as the program continues to expand in both existing and new markets. The pickup rate continues to be encouraging, as BJ saw 6.5% y/y growth in 4Q23, which was similar sequentially to Q3, and BJs’ membership now accounts for >7 million members. The renewal rate has remained consistent, and is currently tracking at 90% for 2024. The most crucial point to remember is that BJ experienced strong membership quality, with a 38% penetration of higher tiers, an increase of 1300bps compared to FY18, which strongly supports the growth of incremental MFIs. The key takeaway from all these metrics is that the BJ membership program resonates with consumers, and this gives confidence that BJ can actually raise prices. Remember that the last time BJ actually raised prices was in January 2018 (5 years ago). While the price hike was not clearly voiced out, management did hint that they would if other industry players hiked prices (the best way to track this is by looking at Costco's (COST) pricing action).

Yes. It's a good and recurring question. My view on it hasn't changed. We've had such tremendous momentum in the business. I'm a little leery to disrupt that. We will certainly be mindful of what goes on out in the industry. But as we sit here and consider the best way to grow our chain and grow the number of members and the quality of those members, we take that MFI question into that calculus a little bit. I do think the math around it is fairly compelling from a perspective of the dollars that it would yield. If I were you, I would be considering that as an investment pool for us to play with, not so much that it would fall to the bottom-line. So I don't think it would really initially impact our EBITDA, our EPS all that much because we would look to reinvest that to further grow our chain. So we'll see how the year plays out, how the future plays out, but there are no plans today and nothing is embedded in our guidance from a fee increase perspective. 4FQ23 earnings

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

The fundamental aspect of BJ is great, and I really like it; however, the valuation is a problem. The recent share price surge has already priced in the positive outlook for BJ in FY24. Using the high end of management FY24 EPS guidance ($4) and my assumption that BJ should trade at a premium of 19x relative to its historical average of 17x, the stock is worth $76 in FY24. Although I noted above that there is a good chance for potential earnings, the upside is still not attractive. Tracking BJ’s historical EPS performance against its guidance, BJ has beaten its own guidance by 5.6% on average since FY17. If we were to assume a similar beat in FY24 ($4.02) and a higher premium in valuation due to the outperformance, say 20x, the upside is still only 6% ($4.02*20 = $80.40). Hence, I recommend a hold rating for now until the share price gets cheaper.

Conclusion

My view for BJ is a hold rating despite the strong FY24 outlook. My positive view on BJ fundamentals is that its prior investments in product offerings are paying off, and further membership fee hike is a potential topline growth driver. While the company is fundamentally sound with positive membership trends and improving comps, the current valuation at 19x forward earnings has already priced in this potential upside. Even considering potential guidance beat, the stock's upside is limited.