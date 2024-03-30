Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Darktrace: Growth At The Point Of Positive Inflection

Mar. 30, 2024 7:25 AM ETDarktrace plc (DRKTF) Stock
GS Investing
Summary

  • Darktrace continues to show positive traction from its new go-to-market strategy, landing more large customers and improving its pipeline of deals.
  • The company reported solid financial results, with revenue growth of 27% and steady gross margins.
  • Darktrace's listing in the FedRAMP marketplace opens up opportunities to capture demand from large government agencies, potentially driving further growth.
Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Darktrace (OTCPK:DRKTF) when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected the revised go-to-market [GTM] strategy to continue seeing positive traction that would enable DRKTF to drive growth acceleration. Based on

GS Investing
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

