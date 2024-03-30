da-kuk

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Darktrace (OTCPK:DRKTF) when I wrote about it the last time, as I expected the revised go-to-market [GTM] strategy to continue seeing positive traction that would enable DRKTF to drive growth acceleration. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I continue to recommend a buy rating. DRKTF continued to show positive traction from its new GTM strategy, landing more large customers, improving its pipeline of deals, and reducing the churn rates of its sales force. Also, with the listing in the FedRAMP marketplace, it makes it a lot easier for DRKTF to capture demand from large agencies, and I see this as another potential growth driver.

Review

DRKTF 1H24 performance was absolutely solid, where it reported revenue growth of 27% to $330.3 million with a steady gross margin of ~89%, leading to a significant growth performance in EBITDA that came in at $84.5 million (growth of 87%). Constant currency annual recurring revenue [ARR] also grows just as fast, at 24% to $702 million, showing no signs of demand fatigue. Management also upped their revenue guidance growth to 23.5-25%, a 50-bps increment in both the low- and high-end ranges.

My sense is that DRKTF is at the point of growth inflection (i.e., acceleration from here) as the macro conditions get better and its GTM strategy becomes more impactful. On macro, a lower interest rate environment would definitely improve the demand outlook as companies have a lower cost of doing business, which means more excess capital to invest in the business (cybersecurity is one of the areas). On the latter, as I noted previously, because of the focus on larger accounts, having a strong pool of sales reps is very important. It is apparent from the results that the DRKTF realignment in its GTM strategy is paying off. Management is now seeing pipelines in North America recover to pre-pandemic levels, improved sales rep productivity, and, importantly, lower sales rep churn rates. From a timing perspective, as the “transition” of GTM strategy tapers, 2H24 should see an easy comps vs. last year, making it possible to see growth accelerate.

Also, because of the shift in focus to larger customers, the duration of the revenue ramp-up is longer, given the more pronounced impact of the “land and expand” sales motion. This is a very different dynamic from the smaller customers, where DRKTF would “land” and basically capture all the potential revenue that customers could provide. For larger customers, DRKTF would land and have the opportunity to gradually expand throughout the entire organization through up-selling or cross-selling. Again, this is why the new GTM strategy really matters because a large part of the value comes from up- and cross-selling. Hence, while the current net retention rate [NRR] only improved by 40bps to 105% from 104.6% in 2H23, it does not mean that DRKTF is weak at cross-selling. The fact of the matter is that it takes time for all the “expand” parts of the growth equation to reflect in the numbers. To track this, if NRR were to accelerate in the coming quarters, it would be major evidence that the “land and expand” motion is tracking well.

What we've seen particularly in the US market that Poppy was talking about is that production in the US has sort of come back up to where it was in those pre-periods, not entirely on new, but to the point where in aggregate we're seeing production having come back, and that's a good sign. And where we've seen a particular marked improvement is retaining those brilliant people within our US organization. And as a consequence of that, we are able to identify that the productivity of levels of those organizations is improved compared to an organization that has a shorter average tenure. So that's -- the measure that we're referring to is not necessarily divided between that new and upsell. It's the overall productivity, the overall contribution of those quota carriers within the organization, but to add a little bit more detail, I'm going to turn to Cathy. 1H24 call

Another driver for growth to accelerate is FedRAMP, where DRKTF has progressed very well so far, and it is now listed in the FedRAMP marketplace for email and cyber AI mission analyst defense. The implications of this achievement are huge because it heavily enhances DRKTF U.S. Fed certifications and also means that the significant investments made in recent years did not go to waste. With this certification, it basically opens the pathway for DRKTF to target and better penetrate the government verticals (especially the larger ones). Note that DRKTF technology has already been deployed in smaller agencies, so with this certification, I think the larger agencies will be more open to adopting DRKTF solutions. and is currently in POCs with some larger customers in this segment.

As for the near term, management noted that results for January and February were in line with expectations, and the demand environment is stable. Hence, I think there should be no major surprises on the downside in the coming earnings report.

And by the way, it puts us in a club of very small number of FedRAMP High. There is a number of people who have FedRAMP Medium, but to have FedRAMP High designations is actually limited and still rather limited in cybersecurity. And we talked earlier about everything that we're doing with FedRAMP and really expanding out a lot of those activities with those government bodies, but I do just want to take a moment to remind you that we have an incredibly diverse customer base. 1H24 call

Valuation

The drop in share price has made the upside scenario attractive. With the revised GTM strategy showing very positive results, DRKTF achievement in FedRAMP, and a potential macro recovery in the next 12 to 18 months, I have turned more bullish on the business growth potential. I think there is a good chance for DRKTF to meet the high end of its FY24 revenue guide (24.5%) and follow through with this strong growth in FY25 (25% growth). I believe the market is in line with my view on the business growth potential as valuation (forward revenue) got re-rated upwards to ~5.2x after the results came out, and I am using that as a benchmark to value DRKTF. I understand the valuation multiple has come down, but that was mainly due to KKR selling their stake and is not driven by any fundamental reasons. I expect the valuation to kickback to 5.2x eventually.

Risk

A major part of the bull case is that DRKTF can progress well on the “expand” part of the “land and expand” strategy. So far, the data suggest that DRKTF is seeing good progress in landing large customers, but if they fail to expand (cross-sell) for whatever reasons (e.g., sales reps are not trained well enough or are not used to it, etc.), then growth acceleration is unlikely to materialize in the near term.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy. My view that DRKTF is at an inflection point for growth as its GTM strategy continues to gain traction, where it is seeing success in capturing larger customers, improved sales rep productivity, and lower sales rep churn. The achievement of FedRAMP high certification was also a pivotal point because this opens doors to the government vertical, particularly large agencies. The potential recovery in macro backdrop (lower interest rates) should also free up customer budgets for business reinvestment (ie cybersecurity).

